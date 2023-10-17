Latin America Eyewear Market Size to Surpass USD 21.85 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9%

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Latin America Eyewear Market Size was valued at USD 12.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 21.85 billion by 2030 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Leading Companies Forge Partnership Agreements to Increase Product Reach, Brazil Emerged as Prominent Revenue Hub Due to Favorable Government Initiatives

The market rise can be attributed to the increasing development of efficient and cost-effective products for customers owing to recent advancements in technology and the growing prevalence of ocular disorders.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled Latin America Eyewear Market, 2023-2030.





Key Industry Development-

December 2021 – Alcon launched PRECISION1. The lens would be available in major markets throughout Asia and Latin America.





Key Takeaways –

Latin America Eyewear Market size in Brazil was USD 5.09 billion in 2022

Growing Adoption of LASIK and Other Surgeries May Hamper the Product Demand

The market growth in Latin America would be boosted by rising per capita spending and changing consumer buying patterns.

The spectacles segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

Alcon (Switzerland)

EssilorLuxottica (France)

CooperVision (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

Bausch Health Incorporated (U.S.)

Safilo Group S.p.A (Italy)

Ben & Frank (Mexico)

INFINIT EYEWEAR TECNOLOGÍA DE SHOPIFY (Argentina)

WILL BLOOM (Chile)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 21.85 Billion Base Year 2022 Latin America Eyewear Market Size in 2022 USD 12.89 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 147 Segments covered Product Type, Distribution Channel and Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Prevalence of Ocular Diseases in Latin America to Boost Industry Expansion

One of the major factors impelling the Latin America eyewear market growth is the soaring prevalence of ocular disorders in the region. The prevalence can be credited to the surging use of digital screens such as mobile, computers, and televisions.

However, the market expansion may be hindered by the increasing adoption of LASIK surgeries.





Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Spectacles

Frames

Lenses

Sunglasses

Plano

Prescription

Contact Lenses

Toric

Multifocal

Sphere

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Ophthalmic Clinics





Regional Insights:

Brazil Emerged as Prominent Revenue Hub Due to Favorable Government Initiatives

Brazil accounted for key country in the Latin America eyewear market share in 2022. The expansion can be attributed to the favorable government initiatives and the presence of major players. Increasing number of patients having their eye tests done in 2022 propelled the market growth in the country.

In terms of revenue, Mexico accounts for the second leading country. This is due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Forge Partnership Agreements to Increase Product Reach

Major industry players focus on deploying various strategies for retaining their positions in the market. Several companies are forging collaborations and partnership agreements for increasing their geographical footprints. Other initiatives comprise mergers, partnerships, and the launch of new eyewear products.





FAQs

How big is the Latin America Eyewear Market?

Latin America Eyewear Market size was USD 12.89 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 21.85 billion in 2030.

How fast is the Latin America Eyewear Market growing?

The Latin America Eyewear Market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





