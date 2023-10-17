Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry Market (DEXA Market) to reach USD 1,163 Million by 2032, growing at 7.7% CAGR

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Market Size accounted for USD 560 Million in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 1,163 Million by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Key Points and Statistics on the Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry Market:



The Global Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market size is projected to expand to USD 1,163 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032.

DEXA scans are primarily used to diagnose osteoporosis, assess the risk of fractures, and monitor changes in bone density.

With technological advancements, the market is seeing the introduction of portable and more efficient DEXA machines, making the procedure more accessible.

Leading players in the market include Hologic, Inc., OSTEOSYS, Swissray Medical AG, Medilink International, GE Healthcare, Osteometer Meditech Inc. and BeamMed Ltd., among others.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3422

Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market Coverage:

Market Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market Size 2022 USD 560 Million Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market Forecast 2032 USD 1,163 Million Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 7.7% Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Technology, By Type, By Application, By End-use, And By Geography Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled GE Healthcare, OSTEOSYS, Hologic, Inc., Medilink International, Swissray Medical AG, BeamMed Ltd., Osteometer Meditech Inc., Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Medonica Co., Ltd., Scanflex Healthcare AB, Fonar Corporation, and Shenzhen XRAY Electric Co., Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry Market Overview and Analysis:

DEXA might seem like a specialized diagnostic tool, but its significance in healthcare is undeniable. This technology is transforming the medical field, from osteoporosis diagnosis to body composition analysis. The DEXA market is dedicated to producing devices that improve the precision and efficiency of bone health assessments. However, market growth might face challenges like high costs and limited accessibility in certain regions. In essence, DEXA is becoming an indispensable tool in modern healthcare, offering numerous benefits but also encountering specific challenges. The market is poised for significant growth in the upcoming years, driven by technological advancements and the increasing global aging population.

Latest DEXA Market Trends and Innovations:

Technological advancements are leading to more precise and user-friendly DEXA solutions. For instance, the development of portable DEXA machines has made the procedure more accessible to various healthcare settings. The primary application of DEXA scans remains in diagnosing osteoporosis and assessing fracture risks. However, its utility in body composition analysis is gaining traction, especially in evaluating obesity, muscle mass, and guiding fitness programs. Continuous R&D is introducing innovative applications of DEXA, promising market growth in the future.

Major Growth Drivers of the DEXA Market:

The rising rate of osteoporosis and other bone-related disorders is a significant growth driver. The global aging population and increasing awareness about preventive healthcare further fuel the demand for DEXA scans. Technological advancements, such as portable DEXA devices, have expanded the market by making the procedure more accessible.

Key Challenges Facing the Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry Industry:

High costs associated with DEXA scans and limited accessibility in developing regions can hinder market growth. However, the expansion of DEXA applications in body composition analysis and sports medicine offers new opportunities.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/dual-energy-x-ray-absorptiometry-market

Market Segmentation Insights:

Based on Technology

Axial DEXA bone densitometer

Peripheral DEXA bone densitometer

Based on Type

Portable

Standalone

Based on Application

Bone densitometry

Osteoporosis

Body composition analysis

Fracture management

Other



Based on End-use

Specialty center

Diagnostic center

Hospitals and clinics

Other

Overview by Region of the Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry Market:

North America dominates the DEXA market, thanks to its robust healthcare infrastructure and increasing osteoporosis prevalence. However, the APAC region is expected to witness rapid growth in the next few years.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3422

List of Key Players in the Global Market:

The shuffled list of companies includes Hologic, Inc., OSTEOSYS, Swissray Medical AG, Medilink International, GE Healthcare, Osteometer Meditech Inc. and BeamMed Ltd., among others

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector Related Reports:

The global 3D Scanning Market size was valued at USD 3.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 4.7 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032.

The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size accounted for USD 196.8 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 342.9 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Ablation Technologies Market Size accounted for USD 5,541 Million in 2022 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 13,903 Million by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Browse Our Official Website Press release:

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases/dual-energy-x-ray-absorptiometry-market

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com