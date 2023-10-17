AI and Mobile Apps Revolutionize Medication Adherence: Insights from Comprehensive Medication Compliance Monitoring Market Analysis

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Medication Compliance Monitoring Market - 1st Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Medication Compliance Monitoring Market is a new report that provides insights into the adoption of wireless solutions aimed at helping patients improve medication adherence. This strategic research report offers unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary, to support your business decisions.

Key Highlights:

Market Growth: There were 4.4 million connected medication compliance monitoring devices in use worldwide at the end of 2022. The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2 percent during the next years to reach an installed base of 8.2 million units by 2027.

Medication compliance monitoring solutions encompass a range of devices and services, including injected medication solutions, inhaled medication solutions, pill bottles, and dispensers. Learn more about how wireless technology can seamlessly integrate with these devices in this 120-page in-depth report.

Benefit from numerous executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Benefit from numerous executive interviews with market-leading companies. Key Players: Understand the strategies of 43 key players in the medication compliance monitoring ecosystem.

Understand the strategies of 43 key players in the medication compliance monitoring ecosystem. Market Dynamics: Explore market dynamics in North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Explore market dynamics in North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Technology Integration: Comprehend how technology can become seamlessly integrated with medical devices to improve medication adherence monitoring.

Comprehend how technology can become seamlessly integrated with medical devices to improve medication adherence monitoring. AI and Mobile Apps: Learn how AI is transforming the connected medication device market, and why smartphone applications play a significant role.

Learn how AI is transforming the connected medication device market, and why smartphone applications play a significant role. Benefits for Healthcare Providers: Discover how healthcare providers and payers can benefit from medication compliance monitoring solutions.

Discover how healthcare providers and payers can benefit from medication compliance monitoring solutions. Reimbursement Policies: Understand the impact of new reimbursement policies on this market.

Understand the impact of new reimbursement policies on this market. Future Trends: Predict future market and technology developments.

Key Questions Answered:

Who are the leading providers of connected medication compliance monitoring devices?

What are the strategies of medical device vendors and pharmaceutical companies?

What are the general technology trends for medication monitoring solutions?

How is AI transforming the connected medication device market?

Why are smartphone applications so significant for this market?

How can connectivity redefine the use cases of medical devices?

How can healthcare providers and payers benefit from these solutions?

How are new reimbursement policies affecting this market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Challenge of Chronic Diseases

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 The ageing population

1.2 Chronic diseases

1.2.1 Cardiovascular diseases

1.2.2 Chronic respiratory diseases

1.2.3 Diabetes

1.3 Healthcare systems

1.3.1 Healthcare in North America

1.3.2 Healthcare in Europe

1.3.3 Healthcare in Asia-Pacific

1.4 The regulatory environment

1.4.1 Regulatory environment in North America

1.4.2 Regulatory environment in Europe

1.4.3 Regulatory environment in other major markets

1.4.4 Medical data regulations

1.4.5 Standardisation

1.5 The reimbursement environment

2 Medication Compliance Monitoring

2.1 Market overview

2.2 Form factors and use cases

2.2.1 Injected medication solutions

2.2.2 Inhaled medication solutions

2.2.3 Pill bottle and dispenser solutions

2.3 Challenges with existing medication compliance technologies

2.4 Injected medication solution providers

2.4.1 Beta Bionics

2.4.2 Bigfoot Biomedical

2.4.3 Biocorp

2.4.4 Credence MedSystems

2.4.5 Eli Lilly and Company

2.4.6 Innovation Zed

2.4.7 Insulet Corporation

2.4.8 Medtronic

2.4.9 Medtrum Technologies

2.4.10 Merck Group

2.4.11 Noble International (Aptar Group)

2.4.12 Novo Nordisk

2.4.13 Phillips-Medisize

2.4.14 Roche

2.4.15 Tandem Diabetes Care

2.4.16 Ypsomed

2.5 Inhaled medication solution providers

2.5.1 Adherium

2.5.2 Amiko Digital Health

2.5.3 Aptar Group

2.5.4 Cognita Labs

2.5.5 FindAir

2.5.6 NuvoAir

2.5.7 Propeller Health

2.5.8 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

2.6 Pill bottle and dispenser solution providers

2.6.1 AARDEX Group

2.6.2 AceAge

2.6.3 AdhereTech

2.6.4 Compliance Meds Technologies

2.6.5 Evondos Group

2.6.6 Hero Health

2.6.7 Information Mediary Corporation

2.6.8 iZafe Group

2.6.9 Legrand Care

2.6.10 Medimi

2.6.11 MedMinder

2.6.12 MedReady

2.6.13 PharmAdva

2.6.14 SMRxT

2.6.15 Spencer Health Solutions

2.6.16 Vaica

2.7 Medication compliance packaging solution providers

2.7.1 Schreiner MediPharm

2.7.2 WestRock

2.8 Digital Pills

2.8.1 etectRx

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Vendor landscape

3.2 Market analysis and forecasts

3.2.1 Injected medication compliance monitoring solutions

3.2.2 Inhaled medication compliance monitoring solutions

3.2.3 Pill bottle and dispenser solutions

3.3 Market trends

3.3.1 The market for connected medication management is gaining traction

3.3.2 Launch of AI-based inhalers are revolutionizing the respiratory care market

3.3.3 COVID-19 became a catalyst for the growth of mHealth solutions

3.3.4 Healthcare staff shortages calls for efficient healthcare

3.3.5 Advancing ingestible biosensor technology

3.3.6 From remote patient monitoring to data-driven patient engagement

3.3.7 Solution vendors show interest in sustainability

3.3.8 Favourable policies that align financial incentives are driving RPM adoption

3.3.9 A growing market and new entrants lead to a changing market landscape

3.3.10 Shift in preference from traditional drug delivery to smart drug delivery

3.3.11 BYOD has become a common option for telehealth

3.3.12 M&As drive consolidation in the connected medication technology landscape 110

3.3.13 Growing investment interest in the digital health market

3.3.14 An ageing population increases healthcare expenditures

