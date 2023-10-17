Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $319 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Brakes and Clutches - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Industrial Brakes and Clutches estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Mechanical Friction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$824.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electromagnetic segment is estimated at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $319 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Industrial Brakes and Clutches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$319 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$405.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Effect of the Pandemic on Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
- The Pandemic Unleashes Unique Challenges for Industrial Brakes & Clutch Manufacturers
- Contingency Plans for Business Continuity
- Industrial Brakes and Clutches - A Primer
- Types of Industrial Brakes and Clutches
- Brakes/Clutches Actuation Methods
- Cooling of Brakes and Clutches
- Health Hazards Associated with Handling and Repair of Brakes and Clutches
- Regulations Governing Treatment and Disposal of Brake and Clutch Materials
- End-Use Applications
- Industrial Brakes and Clutches: An Introductory Prelude
- Wider Use Case across Numerous Application Domains: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
- Select Applications of Industrial Brakes & Clutches in Key Verticals
- Interest in Industrial Automation Creates Opportunities
- Emphasis on Performance & Safety of Industrial Systems Directs Progressive Trajectory
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
- Developing Economies: Prime Growth Drivers
- Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Regional Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Vendors Emphasize Brand Name to Sustain Market Growth
- One-Stop-Shop Concept Remains Important Strategy
- Tailored Approach Towards Robust Distribution Network
- After-Sales Support: A Scoring Point
- Growing Competition from Asian Companies
- Mounting Pricing Pressure
- Consolidation Remains a Major Trait
- Recent Market Activity
- Industrial Brakes and Clutches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Product Innovation Continues to Drive Growth in the Industrial Brakes & Clutches Market
- Advancements & Innovations Remain the Primary Focus Area
- End-Use Level Requirements Spur Changes in Brake and Clutch Design
- Improvements in Permanent Holding Magnet Brakes Deliver Additional Capabilities
- Novel Manufacturing Methods Aid Roll Out of Sophisticated Designs
- A Note on Select Innovative Brake & Clutch Products
- Global Market for Clutches and Brakes: Major Trends
- Specifying the Right Brake and Clutch Designs Becomes Important in the Current Dynamic Scenario
- Investments in Emerging Technologies Presents New Growth Opportunities
- Electromagnetic Caliper Brakes Make Robust Gains
- Technical Superiority Over Drum Brakes Widens Prospects for Disc Brakes
- Demand for Drum-Style Brakes to Remain High
- Rugged Brakes for Hazardous Environments Exhibit Growth
- Parking Brakes for Locking Idle Machinery
- Rising Emphasis on Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Widens Prospects
- A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
- Soaring Demand for Food Processing Machinery Steers Market Momentum
- Regulations Drive Adoption of Washdown Brakes
- Oil Shear Technology for Brakes and Clutches Used in Food Processing Industry
- Material Handling Equipment: A Key End-Use Vertical
- Machinery-Intensive Textile Sector Extends Potential Opportunities
- Machine Tools Sector Underpins Revenue Growth
- Brakes & Clutches Assume Critical Importance in Mining Conveyors
- Mining Operators Prioritize Hydraulic Brakes for Overland Conveyors
- Servo Motors: A Niche End-Use Market for Industrial Brakes
- Industrial Brakes & Clutches for Hassle-Free Web Tension Control
- Small Diameter Brakes Gain Traction in Medical & Pharmaceutical Robots
- Brakes and Clutches for Paper Processing Equipment
- Integrated Packages: Order of the Day in Motor Market
- Heavy-Duty Brakes for Dynamic Applications
- Traditional Brakes Sustain Momentum
- Replacement Demand Enhances Market Prospects
- Backstopping Clutches with High Torque Capacity Come to the Fore
- Uncertainty in Raw Materials Prices Remains a Major Challenge
