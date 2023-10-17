Automox Upholds Customer Data Security with Extended SOC 3 Report Alongside Annual SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Austin, TX, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the leader in AI-powered IT automation, is proud to announce its annual SOC 2 Type II Audit – alongside an extended SOC 3 report. This dual attainment showcases the company's unwavering commitment to implementing cybersecurity measures, ensuring an elevated level of security for its customers.

Jason Kikta, CISO/SVP for Automox said, "Our philosophy is that we're secure, together. At Automox, we know a robust security infrastructure is the cornerstone of a trustworthy partnership with our customers. By continuously achieving the SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 certifications, we validate thorough controls and security acumen while boosting customer trust.”

The persistent maintenance of these certifications is reflective of Automox’s dedication to aligning with industry best practices and standards, even as the company grows. The certifications also provide a valuable viewport for partners and customers, reassuring them of Automox’s commitment to safeguarding not only their systems but its own as well.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Groundbreaking AI-powered automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, and win back hours in their days. Automox makes it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers. Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

© 2023 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.