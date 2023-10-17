Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Size, Trends, and Forecast Report | Global Industry Analysis 2023-2030 by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s recent industry analysis the Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market value is estimated at US$ 1.8 billion in 2023 and is predicted to grow at a robust CAGR of over 6.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Assistive technologies for visually impaired persons are specialized devices, software programs, and tools that are intended to improve the independence, accessibility, and overall quality of life of people who have visual impairments or blindness. These technologies strive to bridge the gap between visually impaired people and the visual world, allowing them to obtain information, navigate their surroundings, and communicate successfully.

There is a rising awareness of the difficulties that visually impaired people encounter, which is leading to increased initiatives by governments, organizations, and advocacy groups to enhance accessibility. This awareness has accelerated the development and implementation of assistive devices around the world.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on product type, braille computers/systems expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Braille Computers/Systems are specifically designed computers that have a refreshable braille display device that is linked to a conventional computer.

Based on region, North America is predicted to dominate the market due to factors such as a high number of visually impaired or blind people, a big ageing population, sophisticated healthcare and education infrastructure, and rising spending on the visually impaired.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.9 billion Growth Rate 6.8% Dominant Segment Braille Computers/Systems Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of visual impairments

Innovation in braille devices

Adoption of assistive technologies Companies Profiled Cаmbіum Lеаrnіng

Еѕѕіlоr

Аmеrісаn Тhеrmоfоrm

Ассеѕѕ Іngеnuіtу

LЅ&Ѕ LLС

Аmеdіа

Dоlрhіn Соmрutеr Ассеѕѕ

LVІ Lоw Vіѕіоn Іntеrnаtіоnаl

VіеwРluѕ

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market include,

In September 2022, Zychem Technologies Ltd., a manufacturer of blind assistive goods, acquired by American Thermoform Corp. American Thermoform Corp.'s visually impaired assistive product range would be strengthened as a result of the acquisition.

In April 2022, Vispero collaborated with McDonald's to provide McDonald's customers with the opportunity to experience Vispero's JAWS Kiosk. The self-order kiosk interface would make it easier for visually handicapped or blind customers to navigate the food menu.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market growth include Cаmbіum Lеаrnіng, Еѕѕіlоr, Аmеrісаn Тhеrmоfоrm, Ассеѕѕ Іngеnuіtу, LЅ&Ѕ LLС, Аmеdіа, Dоlрhіn Соmрutеr Ассеѕѕ, LVІ Lоw Vіѕіоn Іntеrnаtіоnаl, and VіеwРluѕ, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market based on product type, end user and region

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Educational Devices & Software Braille Duplicators and Writers Braille Computers Mathematical & Science Devices Reading Machines Mobility Devices Canes Others Low Vision Devices Smart Glasses VTS Link Magnifying Lenses Others

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Blind Schools Enterprises & Social Organizations Personal Use Federation & Hospital Others

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market US Canada Latin America Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Report:

What will be the market value of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market?

What are the market drivers of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market?

What are the key trends in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market?

Which is the leading region in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market?

What are the major companies operating in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market?

