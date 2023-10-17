Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Size, Trends, and Forecast Report | Global Industry Analysis 2023-2030 by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat’s recent industry analysis the Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market value is estimated at US$ 1.8 billion in 2023 and is predicted to grow at a robust CAGR of over 6.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
Assistive technologies for visually impaired persons are specialized devices, software programs, and tools that are intended to improve the independence, accessibility, and overall quality of life of people who have visual impairments or blindness. These technologies strive to bridge the gap between visually impaired people and the visual world, allowing them to obtain information, navigate their surroundings, and communicate successfully.
There is a rising awareness of the difficulties that visually impaired people encounter, which is leading to increased initiatives by governments, organizations, and advocacy groups to enhance accessibility. This awareness has accelerated the development and implementation of assistive devices around the world.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- Based on product type, braille computers/systems expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Braille Computers/Systems are specifically designed computers that have a refreshable braille display device that is linked to a conventional computer.
- Based on region, North America is predicted to dominate the market due to factors such as a high number of visually impaired or blind people, a big ageing population, sophisticated healthcare and education infrastructure, and rising spending on the visually impaired.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 1.8 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 2.9 billion
|Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Dominant Segment
|Braille Computers/Systems
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market include,
- In September 2022, Zychem Technologies Ltd., a manufacturer of blind assistive goods, acquired by American Thermoform Corp. American Thermoform Corp.'s visually impaired assistive product range would be strengthened as a result of the acquisition.
- In April 2022, Vispero collaborated with McDonald's to provide McDonald's customers with the opportunity to experience Vispero's JAWS Kiosk. The self-order kiosk interface would make it easier for visually handicapped or blind customers to navigate the food menu.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market growth include Cаmbіum Lеаrnіng, Еѕѕіlоr, Аmеrісаn Тhеrmоfоrm, Ассеѕѕ Іngеnuіtу, LЅ&Ѕ LLС, Аmеdіа, Dоlрhіn Соmрutеr Ассеѕѕ, LVІ Lоw Vіѕіоn Іntеrnаtіоnаl, and VіеwРluѕ, among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market based on product type, end user and region
- Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type
- Educational Devices & Software
- Braille Duplicators and Writers
- Braille Computers
- Mathematical & Science Devices
- Reading Machines
- Mobility Devices
- Canes
- Others
- Low Vision Devices
- Smart Glasses
- VTS Link
- Magnifying Lenses
- Others
- Educational Devices & Software
- Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User
- Blind Schools
- Enterprises & Social Organizations
- Personal Use
- Federation & Hospital
- Others
- Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market
Key Questions Answered in the Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Report:
- What will be the market value of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market?
- What are the market drivers of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market?
- What are the key trends in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market?
- Which is the leading region in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
