Rise8 Unveils Agenda and Coalition Partners for Prodacity 2023, Featuring Talks from GovTech Innovators and Change Agents with the Audacity to Continuously Ship Outcomes to Prod

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8 , delivering elite software development for critical missions, today announced the final agenda for Prodacity 2023, its second annual symposium. Prodacity is the only in-person symposium for GovTech innovators and change agents, both newcomers and veterans alike, with a purpose to set a baseline for how to do DevOps in government and achieve mission outcomes.



What: Rise8 Prodacity 2023

Where: This Prodacity 2023 symposium will take place in-person, at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

When: November 6-8, 2023. Register today to attend: https://rise8.us/prodacity

Why: Attendees will experience a sales-free, no-theater, master-class style event designed to help them learn how to initiate and scale govtech transformation. Armed with experience, the event empowers leaders, acquirers, and software practitioners with invaluable strategies to improve the next generation of software organizations, and making them more efficient and cost effective.

Who: The list of speakers features govtech innovators and enterprise change agents with the audacity to continuously ship outcomes to production. Prodacity 2023 speakers include:

Lieutenant General Michael Groene, US Marine Corps (Ret.), Senior Partner, Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy

Pim de Morree and Joost Minnaar, Co-founders of Corporate Rebels

Jez Humble, Co-Author, Site Reliability Engineer at Google, and Lecturer, UC Berkeley

Marina Nitze and Nick Sinai, Co-authors of “Hack your Bureaucracy”

Major General Kim Crider, US Air Force, (Ret.), Founding Partner at Elara Nova, The Space Consultancy

Meagan Metzger, CEO at Dcode

Siobhán Mc Feeney, Chief Technology Officer at Kohl’s

Nathen Harvey, Developer Advocate at DORA and Google Cloud

Mik Freedman, VMWare Tanzu Labs

Dominica DeGrandis, Author and Principal Flow Advisor at Planview

Paul Gaffney, Change Agent and Transformation Artist

Janice Fraser and Jason Fraser, Co-authors of “Farther, Faster, and Far Less Drama”

Lynette Sherrill and Carrie Lee, US Department of Veterans Affairs

David Anderson, Technical Leader and Author of “The Value Flywheel Effect: Power the Future and Accelerate Your Organization to the Modern Cloud”

Adam Furtado, Founder and CEO, Sagely



Additional speakers from the US Air Force, US Army, US Department of Veterans Affairs, AWS, Aquia, Clarity, formula.monks, Planview, Metronome, Second Front Systems, and Skylight, among others, will also share their digital transformation stories.

Prodacity 2023 coalition partners include: Second Front Systems, Carahsoft, Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy; Sagely; Aqua Security; Skylight; formula.monks; Highlight; Darkhive; Mobilize; Google for Government; Wiz; LaunchDarkly; Amazon Web Services (AWS); Omni Federal; Metronome; Dark Wolf Solutions; Dcode; Spathe Systems; Aquia; The Defense Collective; Red Hat; Clarity; and Planview.

To learn more about Prodacity 2023 and register to attend, visit https://rise8.us/prodacity .

