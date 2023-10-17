Pacific Green appoints Dane Wilkins as Managing Director of Pacific Green Energy Parks Europe

Dover, DE, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. ("Pacific Green"), (OTCQB: PGTK) today announced the appointment of Dane Wilkins as Managing Director of its Pacific Green Energy Parks Europe division, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Green.

Dane will take up the post in November 2023 and joins from leading advisory firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), where he was European Head of Energy and Infrastructure Advisory.

At JLL Dane built a European wide team focussed on strategic and financial advisory within the renewable sector across the UK, Italy, Romania, and Poland that has been ranked one of the leading financial advisers in Europe and among the top 15 globally, by number of deals, according to data provider InfraDeals.

The team has been acclaimed for leading some of the first transactions in the battery storage and flexible generation sector, acting for buyers and sellers on battery, solar pv, onshore and offshore wind and advising clients on energy strategies.

Scott Poulter, Pacific Green’s Chief Executive said: “We are delighted to have Dane join Pacific Green as we rapidly roll out our energy parks business throughout Europe and around the world to enable and facilitate the energy transition. Building on the success of the commissioning of 100MW Richborough Energy Park and development of 375MWh Sheaf Energy Park in the UK we are building a platform globally.”

Wilkins added: “I have been impressed with the unique offering Pacific Green brings to the battery energy storage sector and am delighted for the opportunity to contribute to the next phase of the company’s growth. It’s a privilege to join the Pacific Green team at this exciting time.”





About Pacific Green

Pacific Green is focused on addressing the world’s need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. It offers grid-scale battery energy storage systems, renewable and environmental technologies.

For more information, visit Pacific Green’s website:

www.pacificgreen.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the continued development of the Project, any potential business developments and future interest in Pacific Green’s battery, solar and environmental technologies.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the continuation of the development of the Project, general economic and political conditions, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Pacific Green assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although Pacific Green believes that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Pacific Green’s annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, Pacific Green’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.