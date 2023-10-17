Prime Medicine to Highlight Positive Preclinical Developments Across Prime Editing Pipeline and Platform at Upcoming Industry Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced that the Company will showcase advances in preclinical data across the Prime Editing pipeline and platform at several healthcare industry conferences in October and November 2023.



“We are pleased to share new preclinical research across our programs, including proof-of-concept data from in vivo rodent and large animal studies, which showcase the strength of our science,” said Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine. “Together, we believe the breadth of these data represents significant progress across our portfolio and reinforces the potential of Prime Editing to offer curative genetic therapies for a wide spectrum of diseases.”

Presentation information is as follows:

AIChE International Conference on CRISPR Technologies

Presentation Date: October 19, 2023

October 19, 2023 Title: Developing and Optimizing Prime Editors to Treat Repeat Expansion Diseases

Developing and Optimizing Prime Editors to Treat Repeat Expansion Diseases Location: Boston



Advances in Prime Editing technology and updates from several Prime Medicine Repeat Expansion Disease programs.

Stem Cell Clonality and Genome Stability Retreat at ESGCT

Presentation Date: October 23, 2023

October 23, 2023 Title: Prime Editing in Hematopoietic Diseases and Beyond: Efficacy and Safety

Prime Editing in Hematopoietic Diseases and Beyond: Efficacy and Safety Location: Brussels



Overview of Prime Medicine’s comprehensive proprietary approach to off-target analysis, including details of off-target analyses from Prime Medicine’s programs.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS) Annual Meeting

Presentation Date: October 24, 2023

October 24, 2023 Title: Recent Advances in Non-Viral Delivery of Prime Editors Toward the Treatment of Patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1b (GSD1b)

Recent Advances in Non-Viral Delivery of Prime Editors Toward the Treatment of Patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1b (GSD1b) Location: Barcelona



Advances in Prime Medicine’s lipid nanoparticle (LNP) and all-RNA delivery platforms for liver disease.

International Symposium on Retinal Degeneration (RD2023)

Presentation Date: October 24, 2023

October 24, 2023 Title: Prime Editors Efficiently and Precisely Correct Pathological Mutations Causing Rhodopsin Associated Autosomal Dominant Retinitis Pigmentosa (adRP)

Prime Editors Efficiently and Precisely Correct Pathological Mutations Causing Rhodopsin Associated Autosomal Dominant Retinitis Pigmentosa (adRP) Location: Costa del Sol, Spain



First in vivo proof-of-concept data in adRP, including mutational hotspot Prime Editing, initial safety data for lead Retinitis Pigmentosa program, and highlights from Prime Medicine’s modular retinal delivery platform.

European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT)

Presentation Date: October 27, 2023

October 27, 2023 Title: Prime Editing Precisely Corrects Prevalent Pathogenic Mutations Observed in Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1b (GSD1b) Patients

Prime Editing Precisely Corrects Prevalent Pathogenic Mutations Observed in Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1b (GSD1b) Patients Location: Brussels, Belgium



Prime Medicine’s liver-targeted LNP and all-RNA delivery platforms, in vivo proof-of-concept data, and first non-human primate data for Prime Editing in GSD1b.

North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC)

Presentation Date: November 4, 2023

November 4, 2023 Title: Prime Editing to Correct Genetic Hotspots and Prevalent Mutations Causing Cystic Fibrosis

Prime Editing to Correct Genetic Hotspots and Prevalent Mutations Causing Cystic Fibrosis Location: Phoenix



Hotspot approach to developing Prime Editors to correct the CFTR gene in a majority of patients with Cystic Fibrosis, including those with high unmet needs; initial proof of concept results, and Prime Medicine’s LNP and all-RNA delivery approaches for the lung.

CRISPR 2.0

Presentation Dates: November 29, 2023, and November 30, 2023

November 29, 2023, and November 30, 2023 Titles:

1) Recent Advancements in Developing & Applying Prime Editors (November 29, 2023)

Novel Prime Editor proteins and highlights of additional Repeat Expansion Disease programs.

2) Precise Whole-Gene Insertion Using PASSIGE Technology (November 30, 2023)

Key updates to PASSIGE technology, multiplex editing, and the possibility of using PASSIGE to develop a next-generation allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy product.

Recent Advancements in Developing & Applying Prime Editors (November 29, 2023) Novel Prime Editor proteins and highlights of additional Repeat Expansion Disease programs. Precise Whole-Gene Insertion Using PASSIGE Technology (November 30, 2023) Key updates to PASSIGE technology, multiplex editing, and the possibility of using PASSIGE to develop a next-generation allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy product. Location: Boston

AASLD The Liver Meeting

Presentation Date: TBD

TBD Title: Prime editing precisely corrects prevalent mutations observed in Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1b (GSD1b) patients

Prime editing precisely corrects prevalent mutations observed in Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1b (GSD1b) patients Location: Boston



Additional data from Prime Medicine’s liver-targeted LNP and all-RNA delivery platforms; in vivo proof-of-concept data in GSD1b program; and expanded non-human primate results for Prime Editing in GSD1b.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is leveraging its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated, one-time, potentially curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of eighteen programs initially focused on genetic diseases with a fast, direct path to treating patients or with a high unmet need because they cannot be treated using other gene-editing approaches. Over time, the Company intends to maximize Prime Editing’s therapeutic potential and advance potentially curative therapeutic options to patients for a broad spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.primemedicine.com.

© 2023 Prime Medicine, Inc. All rights reserved. PRIME MEDICINE, the Prime Medicine logos, and PASSIGE are trademarks of Prime Medicine, Inc. All other trademarks referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about Prime Medicine’s beliefs and expectations regarding: the potential of Prime Editing to offer curative genetic therapies for a wide spectrum of diseases. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: uncertainties related to the authorization, initiation, and conduct of preclinical and other development requirements for potential product candidates, including uncertainties related to regulatory approvals; risks related to the development and optimization of new technologies, the results of preclinical studies, or clinical studies not being predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the scope of protection Prime Medicine is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its Prime Editing technology; Prime Medicine’s ability to identify and enter into future license agreements and collaborations; and general economic, industry and market conditions, including rising interest rates, inflation, and adverse developments affecting the financial services industry. The risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Prime Medicine’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Prime Medicine’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Prime Medicine explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements subject to any obligations under applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact

Hannah Deresiewicz

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Media Contact

Dan Budwick, 1AB

dan@1ABmedia.com



