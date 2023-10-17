VirTra Unleashes V-XR®, Its Pioneering Extended Reality (XR) Soft Skills Training Solution

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc . (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, today officially launched its pioneering Extended Reality (XR) training system, V-XR®, at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference. VirTra has come full circle in its training capability by adding a comprehensive soft skills trainer that transcends boundaries, expanding VirTra’s impact beyond traditional law enforcement applications.



V-XR®, powered by VirTra’s innovative technology, revolutionizes training by bringing adaptive soft skills training to our traditional law enforcement and military clients as well as private security, hospital security, educational institutions, and criminal justice academies. The V-XR® is not a “shoot-don’t-shoot” marksmanship trainer. This transformative platform focuses on essential skills such as communication, de-escalation, and the recognition of mental health conditions, including autism spectrum disorders.

Additionally, V-XR® sets itself apart from other solutions through its flexible modes: Educate, Experience, and Engage. Each mode delivers transferable information on multiple topics for comprehensive training. “Educate” provides an enhanced lesson plan with voice, images, and videos. “Experience” allows users to participate in a scenario in a virtual V-300® on a curved screen. The final is “Engage,” which allows interaction with volumetric video characters.

Unlike traditional virtual reality solutions, V-XR® utilizes characters captured using VirTra’s pioneering volumetric studio, the V3™. With three-dimensional human characters, users can now discern nuanced facial expressions and subtle micro-cues that once eluded computer-generated imagery (CGI).

“The introduction of V-XR® marks a strategic leap forward for VirTra, reaffirming our position as leaders in the evolution of training methodologies,” said VirTra Chief Executive Officer John Givens. “This milestone extends beyond V-XR® itself – it encompasses the synergies it creates with our existing, screen-based simulators. This launch reinforces our dedication to innovation and excellence in training solutions. V-XR® enhances realism, integrates soft skills development, and diversifies training scenarios, providing a comprehensive and cost-effective training ecosystem that surpasses the expectations of our valued customers.”

VirTra’s new XR solution represents a true paradigm shift in training, offering flexibility, adaptability, and a small physical footprint to empower agencies and units of all sizes, providing a scalable, modular, and customizable platform that redefines the possibilities of training.

Discover the capabilities of V-XR® by visiting VirTra’s webpage at www.virtra.com/overview/v-xr .

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

