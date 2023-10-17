Sustainability Initiatives Fueling Polycarbonate Market Growth with CAGR of 4.50% and US$ 7643.71 Kiloton by 2030-BY PMI

Covina, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polycarbonate is a versatile and widely-used thermoplastic polymer known for its exceptional combination of properties, including high impact resistance, transparency, heat resistance, and dimensional stability. It was first synthesized in the mid-20th century and has since found applications in a variety of industries.

Polycarbonate is used in a wide range of industries, including automotive, electronics, construction, and medical devices. The growth of these industries, especially in emerging markets, is expected to drive the demand for polycarbonate market .

Key Highlights –

In September 2023, SABIC and Sinopec launched mass polycarbonate production plant for Greater China region. The new PC factory, with a 260 kT annual designed capacity, is meant to be a key component of SABIC's PC expansion strategy in China, opening up possibilities for additional partnerships with both local and international clients.

Analyst View –

Increasing environmental concerns have led to a growing demand for sustainable materials. Polycarbonate is recyclable and has a lower environmental impact compared to some other plastics, making it an attractive option for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Detailed Segmentation:

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Product Type- Sheets and Films, Fibers, Blends, Tubes, and Other Product Types

By End-user Industry– Automotive and Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Construction, Medical, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Properties and Uses:

Mechanical Strength: Polycarbonate exhibits exceptional impact resistance, making it suitable for applications that require durability.

It has good optical properties and is often used for products where transparency is essential.

It has good optical properties and is often used for products where transparency is essential. Heat Resistance : Polycarbonate can withstand high temperatures, making it a valuable material for applications exposed to heat.

: Polycarbonate can withstand high temperatures, making it a valuable material for applications exposed to heat. Chemical Resistance: It resists many chemicals, further expanding its application possibilities.

Market Trends:

Sustainability: The polycarbonate market is influenced by the trend towards more sustainable materials and processes. Bio-based polycarbonates and recycling initiatives are emerging to reduce the environmental impact of polycarbonate production and disposal.

In industries like automotive and aerospace, there's a growing demand for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Polycarbonate's lightweight and high-strength properties make it a candidate for these applications.

In industries like automotive and aerospace, there's a growing demand for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Polycarbonate's lightweight and high-strength properties make it a candidate for these applications. Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development are aimed at improving the properties of polycarbonate and expanding its potential applications. This includes efforts to enhance its UV resistance, reduce flammability, and increase chemical resistance.

Challenges:

Environmental Concerns: While polycarbonate is a versatile material, its production process can generate greenhouse gas emissions. Addressing these environmental concerns is a challenge for the industry.

While polycarbonate is a versatile material, its production process can generate greenhouse gas emissions. Addressing these environmental concerns is a challenge for the industry. Competition from Alternative Materials: Polycarbonate faces competition from alternative materials, such as glass, other plastics, and composites, depending on the specific application.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global polycarbonate market includes,

Chi Mei Corp.

Covestro AG

Formosa Plastics

Idemitsu Kosan

LG Chem Ltd.

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporatio

(Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Samyang

Teijin Limited.

