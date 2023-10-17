Construction Equipment Market To Reach USD 286.5 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Construction Equipment Market was valued at USD 176.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have a market size of USD 286.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.1%.

The growing construction activities across the globe are a major growth factor. The equipment is vital in supporting various large-scale and complex construction projects. The rise in household construction is expected to increase demand for construction equipment. For instance, 1.45 million new housing units were constructed, according to the U.S. Census Bureau in July 2023. Additionally, the government's increased spending on infrastructure upgrades leads to more construction activity and a higher demand for earthmoving and material handling equipment.

The rise in urbanization is another factor contributing to the market growth. Growing demand for new construction projects, including housing, commercial buildings, and infrastructure, is driven by the growing urban populations and increasing migration to cities. This contributes to the surge in demand for construction equipment required for infrastructure developments. In April 2023, the World Bank reported that 56% of the world’s population resides in cities, and this number is expected to double by 2050, with seven out of 10 people living in cities.

Segmentation Overview:

The global construction equipment market has been segmented into equipment, power output, propulsion type, application, and region. The excavators' sub-segment held a substantial share of the market. Excavators are construction equipment used for digging, lifting, and carrying jobs in various applications. The forklift segment has the substantial market share and is commonly used in industrial settings for lifting and transporting. They are used at warehouses, loading docks, construction sites, and others to move and transport bulky cargo and materials.

Construction Equipment Market Report Highlights:

The global construction equipment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2032.

The rise in commercial construction, the need for heavy machinery, and the growing dependence on construction machines and equipment have triggered the construction equipment market growth.

The earthmoving machinery segment held a huge market share in 2022. The segment is further sub-segmented into excavators, loaders, and others.

The material handling segment is expected to hold a consequential market share in 2022. The segment is further sub-segment into Crawler Cranes, Trailer Mounted Cranes, Truck Mounted Cranes, and Forklift.

Some prominent players in the construction equipment market report include Caterpillar, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Corporation, Escorts Limited, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd., SANY Group, Komatsu Ltd., KUBOTA Corporation, and LIEBHERR Group.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, Chadwick BaRoss Inc. acquired Volvo and SDLG assets of Woodco Machinery Inc. The acquisition aims to augment the presence of Chadwick BaRoss in the Northeast part of America.

In 2023, the Dodge Momentum Index, a preliminary report for non-residential construction projects in planning, decreased by 8.6% compared to February.

Construction Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Equipment Type: Earth moving machinery, machine handling machinery, concrete & road construction machinery

By Power Output: <100 HP, 101-200 HP, 201-400 HP, >401 HP

By Propulsion Type: By Application: ICE, electric, CNG/LNG

By Application: Residential, Non-residential, and Industrial

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

