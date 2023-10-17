UK Ministry of Defense's Significant Military Aid Package for Ukraine Bolsters Importance of Unmanned Aerial Systems, New Report Reveals

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move, the UK Ministry of Defense announced a robust military support package for Ukraine, valued at over £100m ($122 million). Among the military aid to be sent to Ukraine, as confirmed at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Brussels, will be around 100 uncrewed aerial systems. This decision underscores the increasing significance and deployment of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in modern military strategy. For those in the business world keen to understand the expanding market landscape of UAS, a timely research report titled "2023 World Military Unmanned Aerial Systems Market Profile & Forecast" added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's portfolio, offers in-depth insights.

In recent years, the UAS market has demonstrated consistent growth on a global scale. The unmanned aircraft systems segment continues to expand, albeit with a moderated annual growth compared to the previous decade. By 2032, a projected increase of approximately 41% will surge the current annual spending on Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) and procurement from $13.2 billion in FY23 to roughly $18.7 billion.

The adoption and integration of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) worldwide is driving this market expansion. Specifically, recent conflicts and military strategies in regions like Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Ukraine have illustrated the integral role of UAVs in modern warfare. The emergence of specially designed unmanned combat air vehicles (UCAVs) promises further growth in the upcoming decade.

In the face of rapidly shifting international defence paradigms, understanding the intricacies of the military UAS market becomes paramount. This report provides:

10-Year Market Forecasts: Detailed outlooks on R&D and procurement for the overall market, inclusive of country and program-specific breakouts.

Detailed outlooks on R&D and procurement for the overall market, inclusive of country and program-specific breakouts. Expert Analysis: An insightful outlook on the potential hotspots in the UAS domain over the next decade.

An insightful outlook on the potential hotspots in the UAS domain over the next decade. Air Vehicles: Comprehensive data on development histories, specifications, functionalities, manufacturers, funding, and evaluations.

Comprehensive data on development histories, specifications, functionalities, manufacturers, funding, and evaluations. Sensors: A detailed overview of the diverse sensor types, including electro-optic, infrared, and synthetic aperture radar, among others.

A detailed overview of the diverse sensor types, including electro-optic, infrared, and synthetic aperture radar, among others. Requirements: An exhaustive examination of the anticipated needs of every significant player in the UAS market.

An exhaustive examination of the anticipated needs of every significant player in the UAS market. Competitors: An overview of around 60 major companies, discussing product offerings, investment strategies, acquisitions, and other key developments.

As global powers like the UK underscore the importance of UAS through military decisions, it becomes increasingly crucial for businesses to stay informed. "2022/2023 World Military Unmanned Aerial Systems Market Profile & Forecast" equips decision-makers with the tools, insights, and intelligence needed to navigate this evolving landscape and identify lucrative opportunities.

