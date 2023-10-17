Interactive Strength, Inc. d/b/a FORME (Nasdaq: TRNR) to Present at the Webull LIVE! with Corporate Connect: Virtual Consumer Tech Webinar





Interactive Strength recently signed agreement to acquire CLMBR, creating a high-growth, B2B focused, connected fitness platform

Trent Ward (CEO) to present on Wednesday, October 18th at 3:00PM/ET

AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME (Nasdaq: TRNR), maker of premium smart home gyms and provider of virtual personal training services, announces Trent Ward, CEO will present at the Webull LIVE! with Corporate Connect: Virtual Consumer Tech Webinar on Wednesday, October 18th at 3:00 PM ET.

Conference Details:

Xcel Brands & Innovative Eyewear Registration Link: HERE

Recent Highlights:

10/13/23: TRNR Announces Strategic Partnership with Truemed, an HSA/FSA Payment Provider

10/11/23: TRNR Acquires CLMBR, Creating a High-growth, B2B Focused, Connected Fitness Platform

8/3/23: TRNR Announces Distribution Partnership With The Risher Companies - Industry Leading Integrated Fitness Services Company

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@formelife.com

TRNR Media Contact

forme@jacktaylorpr.com

About FORME:

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart home gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic at-home fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1. The FORME Studio (fitness mirror) and 2. The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance). The Studios uniquely transform to host a variety of workouts and activities, returning to an elegant, full-length mirror when not in use. In addition to the company’s connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. FORME is listed on NASDAQ (symbol: TRNR).

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the commencement of trading of FORME’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market and the closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under “Risk Factors” in FORME’s registration statement relating to the offering. Except as required by law, FORME has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.