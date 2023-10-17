Golden Grail Beverages (OTC:GOGY) Partners with High-Speed Manufacturing Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) is proud to announce that it has further expanded the production capacity of its premium energy drinks and canned water beverages through a new state-of-the-art co-packing partner in Mooresville, NC. This collaboration aims to enhance profitability and improve the manufacturing process.



A key highlight of this partnership is the projected 40% reduction in manufacturing costs, a significant step towards bolstering Golden Grail Beverages’ bottom line. This cost-saving measure aligns with the company’s commitment to fiscally responsible investing. It will contribute to the overall growth and sustainability of its diverse beverage portfolio, which includes popular brands such as Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water, and KOZ Water.

In addition to the cost benefits, the new co-packer has a faster manufacturing line. This expansive 128,000-square-foot co-packer facility will increase the production capacity for Golden Grail Beverage products, allowing the company to meet the growing demand for its products more efficiently. Mooresville, NC, is also the home of Spider Energy-sponsored NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis.

Russ Kaffenberger, Chief Revenue Officer of Golden Grail Beverages, commented on the partnership: “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and fiscal responsibility. By partnering with a co-packer that reduces our costs and increases our production capabilities, we are ensuring that our premium brands, such as Spider Energy Drink and KOZ Water, continue to thrive and reach even more consumers. This additional partnership will allow Golden Grail Beverages to focus on maximizing our commercial growth potential."

Golden Grail Beverages remains committed to pioneering and nurturing sustainable beverage brands that enhance lives and prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility. By focusing on emerging beverage categories and maintaining fiscal discipline, the company ensures its brands align with market needs, delivering quality and value.

About Golden Grail Beverages:

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build, and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence, and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

