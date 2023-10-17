Oxygen-Free Copper Market: Exploring Impressive CAGR of 5.3% and Soaring 49.5 billion by 2029-BY PMI

Covina, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen-free copper, commonly referred to as OFC, is a high-purity form of copper with very low levels of oxygen content. Copper is naturally prone to oxidation, and the presence of oxygen can lead to the formation of oxide layers on the surface, which can negatively affect its electrical conductivity and other properties.

The electronics and electrical industries are major consumers of OFC. With the increasing demand for electronic devices, renewable energy systems, and electric vehicles (EVs), the need for high-conductivity copper materials is growing. OFC is used in high-performance cables, connectors, and other components, which will contribute to Oxygen-Free Copper Market expansion.

Analyst View –

The renewable energy sector, particularly solar and wind power, relies on OFC in applications such as photovoltaic cells and wind turbine generators. As the world's focus on sustainable energy solutions continues to grow, so will the demand for high-quality copper materials like OFC.

Impact of COVID-19 on the market:

The global electronics industry has faced a dual impact. The production facilities of the electronics parts have been halted owing to the logistics slowdown and unavailability of the workforce across the globe. On the other hand, various e-commerce companies all across the globe have discontinued the delivery of non-essential items (including most of the electronics products), which is affecting the electronics industry. Biopharmaceutical firms are at the leading position of the human response to the coronavirus pandemic. The biotech entities are investigating SARs-Cov-2 at an unprecedented rate and a significant amount of funds are being put into the R&D. With the several candidates in trial, the public and private sectors are expected to work in unison for the estimative period, until a vaccine is developed for Covid-19. This report will quantify the impact of this pandemic on the Oxygen Free Copper market.

Order free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4440

Detailed Segmentation:

Report Scope:

Attribute Details The base year for estimation 2019 Forecast period 2019 – 2029 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2019– 2029 Market Segmentation By Grade- CU-OF, CU-OFE

By Product- Wires, Strips, Busbars and Rods, Others

By End-User Industry- Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Request Free Pdf copy of the report:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4440

Key characteristics of the oxygen-free copper market include:

High Electrical Conductivity: OFC has one of the highest levels of electrical conductivity among all copper grades, making it essential for applications that demand minimal electrical resistance. This includes high-end audio cables, power transmission systems, and more.

OFC has one of the highest levels of electrical conductivity among all copper grades, making it essential for applications that demand minimal electrical resistance. This includes high-end audio cables, power transmission systems, and more. Low Oxygen Content: As the name suggests, OFC contains very low levels of oxygen impurities, typically less than 0.001%. This low oxygen content ensures that the copper maintains its conductivity over time.

As the name suggests, OFC contains very low levels of oxygen impurities, typically less than 0.001%. This low oxygen content ensures that the copper maintains its conductivity over time. Applications: OFC is commonly used in the manufacturing of high-quality audio cables, where signal transmission fidelity is crucial. It is also employed in power cables and busbars in the electrical industry, superconducting magnets, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

OFC is commonly used in the manufacturing of high-quality audio cables, where signal transmission fidelity is crucial. It is also employed in power cables and busbars in the electrical industry, superconducting magnets, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Manufacturing Process: Producing OFC involves a specialized refining process that eliminates oxygen and other impurities from the copper. This process typically involves multiple steps, including vacuum melting and controlled atmosphere casting.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global oxygen free copper market includes,

Copper Braid Products

Hussey Copper

Aviva Metals

KGHM

KME Mansfeld GmbH

Citizen Metalloys Limited

Luvata

National Bronze & Metals, Inc.

Sam Dong America

SH Copper Products Co., Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Request Customization:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/4440

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Prophecy Market Insights:

Nanocomposites Market -Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

Plastic Additives Market -Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

Formulation Additives Market -Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

About Prophecy Market Insights:

Prophecy Market Insights is a leading provider of market research services, offering insightful and actionable reports to clients across various industries. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, Prophecy Market Insights provides accurate and reliable market intelligence, helping businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. The company's research reports cover a wide range of topics, including industry trends, market size, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and more. Prophecy Market Insights is committed to delivering high-quality research services that help clients achieve their strategic goals and objectives.

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube