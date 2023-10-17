Furniture Rental Market Size Worth USD 9 billion in 2023 - Market Study with Emerging Trends and Opportunities till 2030: Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Furniture Rental Market value is estimated at US$ 9,264.7 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 7.0% over the forecast period of 2023-2030

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The furniture rental firm comprises the temporary use of furniture items or sets for a price. Individuals and corporations can hire furniture for a variety of reasons, including temporary living, home staging, events, and offices. Instead of purchasing furniture completely, clients can rent it for a set period of time.

Customers may now browse various furniture alternatives, compare rates, and make rental orders online thanks to the advent of e-commerce and online furniture rental platforms. This convenience has greatly aided the growth of the furniture rental business.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global furniture rental market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, material, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global furniture rental market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global furniture rental market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Furniture Rental Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on product, In 2022, the bed product segment led the global furniture rental market, accounting for more than 31.25% of total sales.

Based on material, wood material segment led the global furniture rental market, accounting for more than 38.65% of total sales. Wood gives natural appeal to furniture while being lightweight and providing a strong basis for tables, desks, benches, chairs, beds, and other furnishings.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 9,264.7 million Market Size Forecast US$ 14,868.4 million Growth Rate 7.0% Dominant Segment Bed Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Rising urbanization

Increasing E-commerce

Growing focus on sustainability Companies Profiled Furlenco

Rentomojo

Brook Furniture Rental

Rent-A-Center

Luxe Modern Rentals

The Everest

Fernished Inc.

Fashion Furniture Rental

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global furniture rental market include,

In July 2021, Furlenco, an online furniture rental company, launched "UNLMTD," an annual subscription service that provides clients with all of the furniture and appliances they require all at once and at a single fee.

In February 2021, Acima Holdings acquired by Rent-A-Center, Inc. Because of the united operation, clients take advantage of the company's versatile Lease-To-Own (LTO) solutions via e-commerce, digital, and mobile channels.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global furniture rental market growth include Furlenco, Rentomojo, Brook Furniture Rental, Rent-A-Center, Luxe Modern Rentals, The Everest, Fernished Inc., and Fashion Furniture Rental, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global furniture rental market based on product, material, application and region

Global Furniture Rental Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Bed Sofa & Couch Table & Desks Chairs & Stools Wardrobe & Dressers Others

Global Furniture Rental Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Wood Metal Plastic Glass Others (Vinyl, Leather)

Global Furniture Rental Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Residential Commercial

Global Furniture Rental Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Furniture Rental Market US Canada Latin America Furniture Rental Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Furniture Rental Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Furniture Rental Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Furniture Rental Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Furniture Rental Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Furniture Rental Report:

What will be the market value of the global furniture rental market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global furniture rental market?

What are the market drivers of the global furniture rental market?

What are the key trends in the global furniture rental market?

Which is the leading region in the global furniture rental market?

What are the major companies operating in the global furniture rental market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global furniture rental market?

