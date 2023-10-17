TAG Oil to Present at the Oil and Gas Virtual Investor Conference October 19th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO and OTCQX: TAOIF) (“TAG Oil” or the “Company”) based in Vancouver, BC, focused on operations in the Badr Oil Field in the Western Desert of Egypt announced that Chief Executive Officer, Toby Pierce, will present live at the Oil and Gas Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 19th, 2023.



DATE: October 19th, 2023

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3r2hTVs

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 19th, 20th, 23rd and 24th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

TAG Oil Commences Drilling the Horizontal Leg of its BED4-T100 Well After Successfully Logging the Vertical Pilot Hole





About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

For further information:

Toby Pierce, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1 604 609 3355



Email: info@tagoil.com

Website: http://www.tagoil.com/

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com