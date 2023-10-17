Drone Software Market Projected to Reach USD 5,961.6 Million by 2027 | At a CAGR 25.05%

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone software market size was valued at USD 1,165.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5,961.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.05 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.05% during the forecast period. Increasing applications in commercial and civil sectors and the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are expected to market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Drone Software Market, 2023-2027.”

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 25.05% 2027 Value Projection USD 5,961.6 Billion Market Size in 2020 USD 1,165.3 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Architecture Analysis

By Platform Analysis

By Application Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Drone Software Market Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Drones for Commercial Purposes to Surge Demand Prominent Developments in Photogrammetric Software Technology to Propel Market Growth

Segmentation:

Open Source Architecture Segment to Dominate Attributable to Extensive Adoption of Open Source Software

By architecture, the market is segmented into open source and closed source.

The open source architecture segment is expected to grow exponentially due to the extensive adoption of open source software. Further, the increasing demand for customized and secure architecture is expected to foster market growth.

Desktop Based Platform Segment to Dominate Attributable to Rising Preference for Desktop Software

As per the platform, the market includes app-based software and desktop-based software.

The desktop-based platform is expected to dominate the market due to the rising preference for desktop software. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of mobile-based platforms in several industries is expected to boost the market growth.

Control & Data Capture Segment to Dominate Owing to Exclusive Adoption in Control and Operation of Flights

Based on application, the market is segregated into analytics, image processing, and control & data capture.

The control & data capture segment is expected to dominate, attributable to its exclusive adoption in the control and operation of flights. This factor is expected to foster segmental growth.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

COVID-19 Impact:

Strong Demand for UAV Services Fostered Market Growth

This market was positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising demand for UAV services. The alarming spike in COVID patients led to stringent lockdowns, thereby enhancing the online shopping and online e-delivery industry’s scope. This factor enhanced the demand for drones. Furthermore, manufacturers adopted drones to reduce the dependency on manual labor, thereby enhancing the demand for reliable drone software. These factors propelled industry growth during the pandemic.

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid Developments in Photogrammetric Software Technology to Foster Market Progress

Drone software is used in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) to enhance video processing and photographic ability. Rapid developments in photogrammetric software technology are expected to foster the demand for drone software. Furthermore, the increasing adoption in commercial sectors for logistics, transportation, insurance, energy & power, security, construction & infrastructure, and agriculture is expected to foster drone software adoption. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the software for military purposes due to its real-time data collection ability is expected to bolster sales. These factors may drive the drone software market growth.

However, rising cyber security concerns and anti-drone technologies are expected to hinder the industry’s growth.

Regional Insights:

Rising Number of Software Developers to Fuel Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the drone software market share due to the rising number of commercial and military software developing companies. The market in North America was valued at USD 422.7 million in 2019 and is likely to grow in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the presence of numerous UAV manufacturers is expected to foster industry growth.

In Europe, strong demand for military and commercial drones in Germany, France, U.K., and others is expected to propel the demand for drone software. This factor may fuel industry growth in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the increasing adoption of UAVs in the agricultural, energy & power, construction, and infrastructure industries is expected to foster market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies Update Existing Products to Foster Sales

Prominent companies operating in the market launch new updates to enhance the features of their existing software and boost sales. For example, DJI released an update for DJI Terra drone mapping software in August 2020. This update makes the mapping software significantly faster than the previous firmware version. This software incorporates features such as three-dimensional maps to enhance accuracy and enables fast data processing. This launch may allow the company to elevate its brand image and boost sales.

Key Industry Development:

June 2020- Pix4D launched a new drone mapping technology named Pix4Dcloud Advanced and Pix4Dcloud. It can be used for site monitoring and surveillance applications.

