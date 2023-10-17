New Research Report Reveals Crucial Insights into Japan's Tourism Amidst Overtourism Concerns

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Inbound Tourism Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a world still grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resurgence of tourism has raised critical questions about the sustainability of the industry. Japan, a nation renowned for its cultural richness and breathtaking landscapes, faced the challenge of "overtourism" even before the pandemic struck. Now, with borders reopening and visitor numbers soaring, the concerns about unsustainable tourism are more pressing than ever.

A recent news article from Al Jazeera highlights the magnitude of the issue. "Overtourism" was a common talking point in Japan's tourism industry before the COVID-19 pandemic. After eight consecutive years of inbound growth, Japan received a record 32 million visitors in 2019. Most of these travelers flocked to the Golden Route, putting historical districts, shrines, temples, and museums under strain. The article also notes that China's decision to lift its ban on group tours to Japan is expected to further intensify the situation.

In light of these challenges, a new research report, titled "Japan Inbound Tourism Market: Size, Share, Forecast, Industry Trends, Growth, Outlooks, Impact of Inflation" emerges as a beacon of insight and guidance for business entrepreneurs and managers operating in the tourism sector.

The Japan Inbound Tourism Market is projected to reach a staggering US$ 79.53 Billion by 2028, according to the report. This statistic underscores the immense potential of Japan's tourism industry, even amidst concerns of overtourism. Japan's commitment to proactive measures, such as industry deregulation and welcoming international tourists, positions it as a "tourism-oriented country" with a clear vision for growth.

One of the driving factors behind Japan's remarkable tourism growth is its ability to offer a diverse range of experiences. From the majestic Mount Fuji to culturally vibrant cities like Kyoto, Japan's landscapes and heritage are captivating to travelers. The Japanese government's implementation of various policy reforms, including relaxed visa requirements and expanded low-cost air travel options, has solidified Japan's position as a top-tier travel destination.

What's more, since reopening to international tourists in October 2022, Japan has witnessed an immediate influx of visitors. In December of the same year, the country welcomed 1.4 million tourists, surpassing half of the total number of visitors recorded in December 2019, a record-breaking year for Japanese tourism. The numbers continued to rise in January, with nearly 1.5 million visitors. Remarkably, these figures were achieved without the presence of Chinese tourists, who accounted for almost one-third of foreign visitors in 2019.

The projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 58.95% for the period from 2022 to 2028 indicates that Japan's tourism industry is poised for remarkable and unpredictable growth. This growth is driven by Japan's unique cultural offerings, breathtaking landscapes, and the government's initiatives to attract international visitors.

JTB Corporation, Japan's largest travel agency, projects that in 2023, the country will receive approximately 21.1 million inbound visits. This estimate represents two-thirds of the visitor levels seen in 2019 and is more than four times the total number of visits recorded in 2022. This optimistic outlook underscores the growing appeal of Japan as a travel destination and signals a promising recovery for the tourism industry.

The report also delves into the crucial role played by different markets in Japan's thriving inbound tourism industry. Chinese tourists, in particular, contribute significantly to the country's tourism revenue. Their interest in Japanese culture, cuisine, and attractions has been a driving force behind the industry's growth.

The easing of travel restrictions by the Japanese government has led to a resumption of cross-border travel from mainland China to Japan. While the number of Chinese tourists visiting Japan in 2022 was significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels, their spending power remains impressive, making them a vital market for the Japanese tourism sector.

Additionally, the report highlights the dominance of the Hong Kong Holiday & Leisure tour segment and the China business tour segment within Japan's inbound tourism industry. Hong Kong, with its close proximity, cultural ties, and excellent connectivity, has become a favored destination for travelers seeking to experience Japan's cultural heritage and natural beauty.

On the other hand, Chinese business travelers frequently visit Japan for various business activities, contributing significantly to Japan's tourism revenue. Their spending power is noteworthy, leading to the development and improvement of infrastructure, services, and business facilities to cater to this lucrative market segment.

In conclusion, the "Japan Inbound Tourism Market" research report offers a comprehensive overview of Japan's tourism industry and its rapid growth potential, even in the face of challenges like overtourism. With its insightful analysis and data-driven predictions, this report serves as an invaluable resource for business entrepreneurs and managers looking to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of Japan's tourism sector.

For more information and to access the full report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyfau3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.