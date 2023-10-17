InfoWorld Releases Finalists in the 2023 Technology of the Year Awards

Boston, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfoWorld, the go-to destination for technology enthusiasts, visionary architects, and forward-thinking business leaders driving the evolution of next-generation projects on cloud platforms, has announced the finalists for the 2023 Technology of the Year Awards. These awards, presented by InfoWorld, celebrate the pinnacle of excellence and innovation in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning.
“2023 will forever be known as the year of generative AI, so it’s no surprise that many of the winners of InfoWorld’s 2023 Technology of the Year Awards harness generative AI in interesting ways,” said Executive Editor Doug Dineley, InfoWorld. “But whether their innovation is AI or something else, our 2023 winners are the cutting-edge products that are changing how IT organizations work and how companies do business.”
2023 categories include:
- AI & Machine Learning – Development
- AI & Machine Learning – Applications
- Business Intelligence & Analytics
- Cloud Compliance & Governance
- Cloud Cost Management
- Cloud Security
- Containers
- Data Management – Governance
- Data Management – Integration
- Data Management – Pipelines
- Data Management – Streaming
- DevOps – Delivery
- DevOps – Observability
- DevOps – Productivity
- DevOps – Security
- DevOps - Testing
- Software Development – Tools
- Software Development – Platforms
- Software Development – Services
2023 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award Finalists:
AI & Machine Learning – Development
- Quantiphi, baioniq
- SAS, SAS Viya
- Wallaroo.AI, ML Workload Orchestration
AI & Machine Learning – Applications
- Algolia, Algolia NeuralSearch
- Glean Technologies, Inc., Glean
- UiPath, UiPath Business Automation Platform
Business Intelligence & Analytics
- AnswerRocket, Max
- Celonis, Celonis Execution Management System (EMS)
- Kyvos Insights, Kyvos Insights
Cloud Compliance & Governance
- Clumio, Clumio Protect
- LightBeam, PrivacyOps
- Noname Security, Noname Posture Management
Cloud Cost Management
- Hyperglance, Inc., Hyperglance
- Kubecost, Kubecost
- Unravel Data, Unravel Platform
Cloud Security
- CrowdStrike, CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security
- Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud
- Sysdig, Sysdig Secure
Containers
- D2iQ, DKP
- Solo.io, Gloo Platform
- Spectro Cloud, Palette
Data Management – Governance
- Fivetran, Metadata API
- Integral, Integral Platform
- Teleskope, Teleskope
Data Management – Integration
- Airbyte, Airbyte Open Source and Airbyte Cloud
- Cleo, Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC)
- SnapLogic, Intelligent Integration Platform
Data Management – Pipelines
- Acceldata, Acceldata Data Observability Platform
- Ascend.io, Ascend Data Pipeline Automation Platform
- Matillion, Data Productivity Cloud
Data Management – Streaming
- Confluent, Confluent Cloud
- Redpanda Data, Redpanda
DevOps – Delivery
- Onfleet, Onfleet
- Mirantis, Lagoon
DevOps – Observability
- Grafana Labs, Grafana Cloud
- Honeycomb, Honeycomb Observability Platform
DevOps – Productivity
- Gradle Inc., Gradle Enterprise
- LinearB, LinearB
DevOps – Security
- Arnica, Arnica, Application Security Platform
- CrowdStrike, CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale
- Edgio, Edgio Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)
DevOps – Testing
- Copado, Copado Robotic Testing
- Tricentis, Tricentis Testim
Software Development – Tools
- Mirantis, Lens
- Tabnine, Tabnine Enterprise
Software Development – Platforms
- Oracle, Oracle APEX
- Vercel, Vercel
Software Development – Services
- Frontegg, The Frontegg Identity Platform
- ngrok, ngrok Platform
Winners will be featured in an exclusive special edition of InfoWorld in December 2023. Finalists can announce and share their status with a licensed press kit and badges, showcasing their accomplishments with the official InfoWorld branding. For more details about our finalist package, don't hesitate to contact Mike Shober at the YGS Group: mike.shober@theygsgroup.com or (717)-430-2229.
Visit InfoWorld to discover further details about this year’s awards. If you have any questions about the awards program, please contact InfoWorldAwards@foundryco.com.
