Media.com Launches International “Road Show” To Engage With Public Relations and Business Leaders

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media.com, the reputation management and information network that empowers individuals and businesses to engage with all types of media, tell their story, and publish their views, announces an international “road show” by founder and CEO James Mawhinney. Just two weeks after its launch, Media.com will be featured at a series of PR, marketing and reputation management events around the world, including:



Serving as Gold Sponsor of the PRWeek Awards on October 18, 2023 in London. James Mawhinney will present the Reputation Management Award at the ceremony.

At the EAE Business School in Barcelona, James Mawhinney will be guest speaker on the topic of “Business and Reputation Management: how business reputation impacts ROI.”

Headlining the prestigious IPRA Golden World Awards for Excellence in Barcelona on October 20, 2023.

Acting as Diamond Sponsor at the Marcom Mid-Atlantic Conference on November 2, 2023 in Washington DC. James Mawhinney will serve as a guest speaker on “The Future of Information.”

Serving as Turquoise sponsor of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Icon 2023 awards in Nashville on October 15-17, 2023.



With the acquisition of one of the world’s most coveted domain names, Media.com is set to disrupt the way individuals, business executives, celebrities, influencers, politicians, and businesses engage with the media and share information with the public.

Developed over the last three years, Media.com introduces a profile-based network designed to become the new home for millions of reputation-conscious users worldwide. Here, individuals and their PR representatives can publish information, share their stories, challenge misconceptions and correct the record without the fear of being degraded by trolls or encountering fake profiles.

The Media.com network empowers users with a versatile range of text, video, and audio-based tools to express themselves and engage with their audience effectively. This innovative platform seeks to redress the limitations of social media platforms by helping users convey information relating to them or their business in a simple, structured and effective way.

"The road show and PR industry sponsorships give us a compelling way to engage with marketing and communications leaders, brands and experts,” said Mawhinney. "We’re looking forward to the dialogue, and we invite businesses and organizations to join us in this exciting endeavor."

With Media.com's international presence, the platform has already garnered significant attention and interest worldwide. To date, users from over 100 countries have registered for early access, a testament to the global appeal and potential impact of the platform. Discussions are also underway with various high profile public figures to join Media.com with announcements expected on this front in the coming weeks.

For more information please visit Media.com .

About Media.com

Media.com is a global information network that empowers users to publish information, respond to misinformation, tell their stories, and take control of their reputation, directly from their Media.com profile. Individuals and businesses can showcase their brand and take control of their reputation, free from interference.

Media Dot Com Inc. is founded by Kismet Group, the private investment holding group of Australian entrepreneur James Mawhinney. Media.com was created after Mr. Mawhinney identified an opportunity to address the power imbalance between media publications and the public, and the ineffectiveness of social media for reputation management. Kismet Group acquired the world's top media-related domain name, Media.com, in July 2023 for this global initiative.