Zulily Partners with Jonathan Van Ness to Help Moms Feel Empowered, Reduce Stress this Holiday Season

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are meant to be a time of celebration and togetherness, but for many moms, they can also be a time of stress as they carry the weight of the season on their shoulders. Today, online retailer Zulily® announced a new partnership with TV personality, author, podcast host, and hair stylist Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”) to reduce this stress by uplifting, empowering and celebrating millions of moms who do it all with the first-ever Slay Button.



Eighty-six percent of moms are the primary manager of the holidays for their families1, with 61% estimating they spend more than 75 hours on holiday tasks each year2. Between shopping for gifts, decorating their homes, coordinating gatherings and all the other holiday season to-dos, moms are juggling a lot, and many feel pressure to get everything done.

“Moms are often responsible for making the holidays special for everyone, yet so much of their work goes unseen,” said Denise Jaeschke, Chief Marketing Officer at Zulily. “We recognize the mental load feels heavier during the holiday season and wanted to offer words of encouragement to ensure moms feel appreciated for all that they do. We’re excited to partner with Johnathan Van Ness, who is devoted to self-love, to motivate and empower moms throughout the holiday season.”

To reduce stress for the 85 million moms in the U.S., and to make the holiday season more magical, Zulily is launching a limited edition Slay Button that plays five inspirational and empowering affirmations from Jonathan Van Ness, reminding moms that they’re slaying the holiday season and every day while encouraging them to celebrate themselves and everything they do.

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Zulily to bring the Slay Button to life and help moms find small moments of self-love, which is so important every day, but especially during the holidays, which can be really stressful and exhausting for moms,” said Jonathan Van Ness. “I’m excited to be part of their hype squad and make sure they know they’re slaying the holidays by being their fabulous, lovable selves.”

Starting today, moms can get their own Slay Button on Zulily, while supplies last.

To get a jump start on holiday savings, visit Zulily’s Holiday Shop and save up to 65% off brands on everyone’s wish list. For gifting inspiration, check out Zulily’s top trending toys kids are asking for in 2023.

1 Source: Survey conducted by Pollfish on behalf of Zulily in December 2022 of over 1,000 U.S.-based moms between the ages of 25-44 with kids 18 and under.

2 Source: Survey conducted by Pollfish on behalf of Zulily in December 2022 of over 1,000 U.S.-based moms between the ages of 25-44 with kids 18 and under.