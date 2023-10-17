Global Feed Premixes Market Size to Reach USD 48.41 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feed premixes market size is expected to reach USD 48.14 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand and consumption of livestock-based products is primary key factor driving market revenue growth. Animal feed premix is a combination of vitamins, minerals, supplements, and other nutritional elements designed to offer a balanced diet and fulfill the livestock's specific nutritional demands.



For instance, premix for cattle feed helps to produce high-quality milk, as well as supports through various stages of development, and improve their health and immunity. High-quality feed premixes also improve the quality of livestock-based products, such as meat, milk, and eggs providing better flavor, texture, and nutritional profiles, and making these more appealing to consumers.

In addition, increasing production of feed for growth and development of farm animals is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, according to the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), there are 5,800 plus animal food manufacturing facilities in the U.S. producing over 284 million tons of finished feed and pet food every year. A feed mill premix is a nutritional mixture provided as a supplement to basic animal feed that is made up of a combination of vitamins, minerals, and additives, which will help to enhance the growth and health of animals. Manufacturers of animal feed ensure the consistent quality and nutritional needs of animals at all stages of their life owing to premixes.

However, high prices of high-quality feed premixes is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Feed premixes may have limited shelf lives, and their nutrient content can degrade with time, which results in a decrease in.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 26.40 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 48.41 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type of livestock, ingredients type, form, function, distribution channel, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Group plc, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Land O'Lakes, Inc., AB Agri Ltd., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Devenish, Lexington, Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. and Advanced Animal Nutrition Pty Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global feed premixes market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective feed premixes in the market. Some major players included in the global feed premixes market report are:

BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

AB Agri Ltd.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Devenish

Lexington

Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.

Advanced Animal Nutrition Pty Ltd.

Strategic Development

On 22 September 2021, Cargill Animal Nutrition announced a collaboration with the Dutch family-owned animal nutrition firm Fuite, to establish a state-of-the-art premix, concentrate, and young animal nutrition production facility in Hasselt, the Netherlands. This strategic collaboration combines Fuite Group's world-class animal nutrition manufacturing capabilities with Cargill's extensive global animal nutrition experience.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The aquaculture feed premixes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global fee premixes market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for feed premixes since these help to improve feed efficiency and animal health by minimizing livestock illnesses. Proteins, lipids, vitamins, and minerals are the primary components of fish feed, while protein is an essential nutrition for fish and prawns. The usage of premix in compound feed and aquaculture production has enhanced feed nutritional quality. There are several benefits associated with using aquaculture feed premixes including improved growth performance and feed conversion ratio, reduced mortality, enhanced immune function, and improved reproductive performance.

The powder segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global feed premixes market during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for powder feed premixes since these are used to supplement the basic feed with essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other nutrients. Vitamin premix for poultry feed is designed to give optimal nutrition for poultry throughout their productive lives through feeds. Furthermore, these premixes feature fortification levels that match the vitamin needs of chickens in real-time for optimum health and productivity, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The online retail segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global feed premixes market during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors, such as no additional costs, as products can be shipped directly from sellers to the customers. Low product costs and discounts available throughout the year, and online retailers providing detailed product information, such as ingredient lists, nutritional content, and usage instructions, helps consumers to make informed purchasing decisions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global feed premixes market on the basis of type of livestock, ingredients type, form, function, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Type of Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Poultry Feed Premixes Ruminant Feed Premixes Swine Feed Premixes Aquaculture Feed Premixes Pet Food Premixes Others



Ingredients Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Vitamins Minerals Amino Acids Antibiotics Antioxidants Nutraceuticals Others



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Powder Liquid Paste



Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Growth Promotion Disease Prevention Digestive Health Immunity Enhancement Bone Health Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Direct Sales Distributors Online Retail Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Commercial Farms Livestock Feed Manufacturers Home Mixers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

Others



