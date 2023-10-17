Anti-pollution Mask Market is estimated to be 6.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecasted period – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is an anti-pollution mask, and how does it work?

Anti-pollution masks, also known as particulate respirators or pollution masks, are personal protective equipment designed to protect the wearer from inhaling harmful airborne pollutants, including particulate matter, allergens, dust, smoke, and various forms of air pollution.

The demand for protective measures like anti-pollution masks is rising as people become more aware of environmental problems, climate change, and the detrimental impacts of air pollution on their health. Exposure to air pollution is a major worry as more people in the world move to metropolitan areas. In metropolitan areas, this trend will fuel a need for anti-pollution mask market.

Key Highlights:

In February 2020, Sydney graduates launched face mask to protect against air pollution. The washable skin and botanical filters on the reusable masks have passed preliminary P2 and KN95 testing and block more than 97% of PM2.5, a tiny particulate matter that is frequently cited in air quality assessments.

Key Findings of Anti-pollution Mask Market Study:

Growing Awareness: Increased awareness of air pollution and health risks is driving demand for anti-pollution masks. Urbanization Impact: Rapid urbanization and industrialization are major contributors to air pollution, boosting market growth. Technological Advancements: Innovative mask designs and filtration technologies are enhancing product offerings. Health Concerns: Rising health concerns, including respiratory diseases, are fueling market expansion. COVID-19 Pandemic: The pandemic has increased mask adoption, creating a temporary spike in sales.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Anti-pollution Mask Market (2020) US$ 2.9 billion Anti-pollution Mask Market Projected Value (2030) US$ 6.2 billion Anti-pollution Mask Market CAGR (2022 – 2030) 8.7%

Anti-pollution Mask Market: Key Drivers

Rising Air Pollution : Increasing levels of air pollution in urban areas drive demand for protective masks.

: Increasing levels of air pollution in urban areas drive demand for protective masks. Health Awareness : Growing awareness of the health risks associated with air pollution fuels mask adoption.

: Growing awareness of the health risks associated with air pollution fuels mask adoption. Urbanization: Rapid urbanization and industrialization contribute to higher pollution levels, boosting market growth.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization contribute to higher pollution levels, boosting market growth. Respiratory Ailments : Concerns about respiratory diseases, exacerbated by pollution, encourage mask use.

: Concerns about respiratory diseases, exacerbated by pollution, encourage mask use. Technological Innovation: Advancements in mask design and filtration technologies enhance product performance.

Analyst View:

People are buying personal protective equipment like anti-pollution masks as a result of growing knowledge of respiratory health issues and the negative effects of air pollution on overall wellbeing. In many cities, checking the AQI for air quality has become customary. People are more inclined to utilize anti-pollution masks when the air quality worsens.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Regional growth dynamics in the anti-pollution mask market vary, with higher demand in heavily polluted urban areas, such as major cities in Asia and the Middle East. Markets in regions with severe air quality issues are experiencing robust growth, while areas with lower pollution levels have more moderate demand. Additionally, government initiatives and regulations play a pivotal role in shaping market growth in different regions.

Some of the key players in the Anti-pollution Mask Market are:

3M Company

Totobobo Pte. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

RESPILON Ltd.

idMASK Co., Ltd.

DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Airinum AB

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Pranaair

Conclusion:

The anti-pollution mask market is witnessing significant growth due to rising awareness of air pollution's health implications, especially in heavily urbanized and industrialized regions. Ongoing technological advancements, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the influence of government regulations further contribute to the market's expansion. As environmental and health concerns continue to drive demand, the market is poised for sustained growth, with opportunities for innovation and sustainability in product offerings.

