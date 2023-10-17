United States Electrical Naval Actuators Market Projected to Hit USD 816 Million by 2030 | Extensive 149 Pages Research Report

Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States electrical naval actuators market size was worth USD 738.4 million in 2022 and is projected to rise from USD 735.9 million in 2023 to USD 816.0 million by 2030 at a 1.49% CAGR during the forecast period.

An actuator for a naval ship is a mechanical component that moves and is used to control a system on a ship. This mechanical component is externally fueled by an energy source, which transforms this energy into linear actuators and rotational actuators with controlled motion. Either linear to rotary or rotary to linear control motion is possible. As they are the greatest option for handling passages, hatches, watertight, and fire doors properly, electric linear actuators provide several benefits for the marine industry.

List of the Companies Profiled in the United States Electrical Naval Actuators Market Report are:

Moog Inc. (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

Curtiss Wright Corporation (U.S.)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)

Woodward Inc. (U.S.)

Flowserve Corporation (U.S.)

Schlumberger Ltd. (U.S.)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (U.S.)

Watts (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 1.49% 2030 Value Projection USD 816.0 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 735.9 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 149 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa U.S. Electrical Naval Actuators Market Growth Drivers Aerospace & Defense Segment to Hold a Significant Share Owing to Extensive Adoption of Material Increasing Demand from the Biomedical Industry to Boost Market Growth

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Russia-Ukraine War Scenario Bolstered Market Outlook

The U.S. Navy has reorganized its naval deployment in light of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, placing particular attention on that conflict as well as NATO naval fleets' postures in response to Russian aggression. From March 2022, NATO naval fleets, carrier groups, and the U.S. Navy have been deployed as part of a counter-offensive deployment to lessen the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. has sent out two CSGs, the USS Harry S. Truman and USS George H. W. Bush, together with four Arleigh Burke Class Aegis-based destroyers (Carrier Strike Groups). According to the U.S. Navy Shipbuilding Plan, the U.S. Navy has prioritized its shipbuilding plan for the ensuing 30 years. These factors will augment the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Market Experienced Brief Roadblocks owing to Temporary Shutdowns

In addition, a number of production plants were shut down for a limited time to stop the spread of COVID-19. Supply chains are disrupted and productivity is low. Due to the low output and supply chain disruption, this aspect led to a slow year-over-year growth rate, primarily between 2020 and 2022. Nonetheless, military spending in the U.S. grew in 2020 and 2021. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) conducted a study that found that worldwide military spending climbed by 2.6% in 2020, reaching USD 1,981 billion. Having fewer naval operations had a positive knock-on effect on shipbuilding, maintenance backlogs, and demand for electrical naval actuators.

Segments-

Others Segment to Capture Maximum Market Share through 2030 Due to High Demand for Various Naval Vessels

The market is divided into aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, corvettes/Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), submarines, offshore patrol ships, and others, by platform. From 2023 to 2030, it is anticipated that the others segment would hold the biggest market share. Amphibious warships, big and small surface combatants, combat logistics units, and support ships are all included in this segment.

Rotary Actuators Segment to Hold Major Market Share Owing to Various Benefits

The market is divided based on type into linear actuators and rotary actuators. Depending on the kind of actuation, many actuators are employed in naval applications. In terms of revenue, rotary actuators will dominate the U.S. electrical naval actuators market share by 2030 as they are used in various applications such as fast operation and more reliable.

Radar Deployment Operations to Have Fastest Growth Due to Maximum Demand For Precision Radars

Valves & actuation, propulsion system valve control, weapons handling & release system, carrier flight deck operations, radar deployment operations, navigation systems, and others make up the market share by application. The radar deployment operations segment will rise at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to increasing demand for precision radars.

Electro-Mechanical Actuators to Led Due to Their High Demand

According to system, the market is segmented into electrical actuators, electro-mechanical actuators, electrohydraulic actuators, and others. Electro-mechanical actuators segment held largest share in 2022 owing to their high demand.

Drives Segment Holds the largest Share as They Are Highly Used in Modern Naval Ships

By component, the market is segmented into cylinders, drives, servo valves, manifolds, and others. Drives segment holds the largest share as they are used in slow two-stroke drives, crosshead engines, or medium-speed four-stroke hull engines in modern naval ships.

Drivers and Restraints

Long-term Supply Contracts to Foster Market Development

According to the U.S. Navy, Moog Inc. was given a contract of USD 33.8 million to supply more than 1,000 naval actuators for the Virginia Class submarines of the next generation. The deal is a component of General Dynamics Electric Boats' long-term Block IV plan, which the company and Newport News Shipyard are aiming to complete by 2023. Throughout the forecast period, it is anticipated that this development is expected to boost the U.S. electrical naval actuators market growth.

Country Insights

Increase in the Navy Budget to Drive Market Growth

The budget for U.S. Navy was worth USD 205.6 billion in the year 2020 which was 5.08% more than 2019. In 2018, the country increased its share of total arms exports to 36% in the global arm sales, compared to 2014.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Product Innovation to Gain Competitive Advantage

MOOG Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Woodward, Inc., and Flowserve Corporation are a few well-known actuator producers in the U.S. market for electrical naval actuators. Private organizations working together on cutting-edge innovations that could completely transform the actuator sector makes up the competitive environment.

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Latest Technological Advancements Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on U.S. Electrical Naval Actuator Market Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on U.S. Electrical Naval Actuator Market

U.S. Electrical Naval Actuators Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Platform Aircraft Carriers Destroyers Frigates Corvettes/Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Submarines Offshore Patrol Vehicles Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type Linear Actuators Rotary Actuators Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By System Electrical Actuators Electro-Mechanical Actuators Electrohydraulic Actuators Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Component Cylinders Drives Servo Valves Manifolds Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Application Valves & Actuation Propulsion System Valve Control Weapon Handling & Release System Carrier Flight Deck Operations Radar Deployment Operations Navigation System Others



Key Industry Development:

March 2022 - Moog Space and Defense Group showcased industry-relevant marine and underwater actuators at the Sea-Air-Space (SAS) 2021 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

