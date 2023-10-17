Embedded Computing Market Revenues to Touch Approximately US$ 13 Billion by 2030, says RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Embedded Computing Market value is estimated at US$ 8.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The embedded computing market is influenced by various drivers that fuel its growth and adoption across multiple industries. The proliferation of IoT devices in various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, healthcare, and agriculture, has significantly boosted the demand for embedded computing solutions. These devices require low-power, compact, and efficient embedded systems to function effectively.

Embedded systems are used in a wide range of applications, including consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, medical, and aerospace and defense. The increasing demand for these applications is driving the growth of the embedded computing market. Embedded systems are becoming increasingly powerful and efficient, as technology advances. This is making them more suitable for a wider range of applications.

Further, Industries like manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace continue to invest in automation to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance productivity. Embedded computing systems are essential for controlling and monitoring automated processes.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global embedded computing has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global embedded computing covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global embedded computing. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Embedded Computing Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the hardware segment is dominating the global embedded computing market. Embedded systems are increasingly being used in applications that require high performance and efficiency. This is driving the demand for embedded hardware that can meet these requirements.

Based on application, the automotive segment is dominating the global embedded computing market. Autonomous Driving Technologies (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies rely on embedded computing systems to collect and process data from sensors and to control the vehicle's systems. This is driving the demand for embedded computing systems in the automotive industry.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 8.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 12.8 billion Growth Rate 6.6% Key Market Drivers The growing adoption of embedded systems in a wide range of applications

The increasing need for more powerful and efficient embedded systems

The growing demand for connected embedded systems

The growing demand for embedded systems in developing countries Dominating Region Asia-Pacific Dominating Segment Hardware Companies Profiled Arm Holdings Plc

Fujitsu Limited

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global embedded computing include,

In February 2022, AMD today announced the completion of its acquisition of Xilinx in an all-stock transaction. The acquisition creates the industry’s high-performance and adaptive computing leader with significantly expanded scale and the strongest portfolio of leadership computing, graphics and adaptive SoC products.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global embedded computing growth include Arm Holdings Plc, Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microchip Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments Incorporated, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global embedded computing market based on type, application, and region.

Global Embedded Computing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Hardware Software

Global Embedded Computing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Communications Industrial Consumer Electronics Automotive Healthcare Energy Others

Global Embedded Computing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Embedded ComputingMarket US Canada Latin America Embedded ComputingMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Embedded ComputingMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Embedded ComputingMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Embedded ComputingMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Embedded ComputingMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Embedded Computing Report:

What will be the market value of the global embedded computing by 2030?

What is the market size of the global embedded computing?

What are the market drivers of the global embedded computing?

What are the key trends in the global embedded computing?

Which is the leading region in the global embedded computing?

What are the major companies operating in the global embedded computing?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global embedded computing?

