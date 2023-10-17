EXL releases fourth annual Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading global data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has published its fourth annual Sustainability Report, which highlights its progress across key environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance metrics. The report is available on the Company’s website here.



“Sustainability holds a central place in our company's mission and purpose and we integrate sustainability into our strategic vision, organizational culture, brand identity, and the solutions and services we provide to our customers,” Rohit Kapoor EXL’s vice chairman and chief executive officer. “We are proud to be recognized for our ESG initiatives; EXL was honored for the second consecutive year as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and Statista, Inc. and earned a coveted 'Gold' rating from EcoVadis for the first time.”

Notable ESG milestones highlighted in the Sustainability Update Report include:

Achieved a 44.4% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from 2019-2022;

Expanded use of renewable energy investments: added 99 kilowatts of on-site solar power in our Pune, Kochi, and Noida centers; transitioned to 100% green energy in our UK and Pune centers, resulting in an estimated 8% emissions reduction;

Reached 41% company-wide female representation and 20.3% female representation of our VP and above roles, as well as 61% racial and ethnic diversity 1 within the management team 2 ; Launched the Umbrella Project, focused on supporting and allyship with our LGBTQ+ colleagues;

within the management team ; Launched the Umbrella Project, focused on supporting and allyship with our LGBTQ+ colleagues; Upskilled our employees through our new democratized talent development program, resulting in 1.2 million hours of training across our global workforce;

Increased employee volunteer hours to 14,700 up from 4,000 in 2021 through the company’s community engagement program, benefitting more than 24,000 people worldwide, and surpassed our 2023 employee participation goal one year early, involving 16% of our global employees in our community initiatives;

Expanded “Skills to Win” Initiative to enable new regional participation and resulting in more than 14,500 beneficiaries of these programs in South Africa, the U.K., the Philippines, India and the U.S.; and

Recognized 46 individuals and six EXL teams through EXL's annual Social Impact Awards that honor employee contributions and inspire a culture of volunteerism and giving.



EXL prepared its Sustainability Report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core Option and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Software and IT Services Standard (2018).

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth.

1 Defined as any group other than White, Non-Hispanic

2 Executive Committee and Operating Committee