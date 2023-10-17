Explore El Rancho Escondido

Avalon, California, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepare for an unforgettable adventure to explore breathtaking, recently renovated El Rancho Escondido. This exclusive excursion takes guests on a journey through Catalina's picturesque interior, offering a rare opportunity to witness one of the island's most magnificent landmarks.

Visitors will experience the Arabian Horse Ranch built by Philip Wrigley in 1930. Today, in addition to serving as a home for the family’s horses, the ranch is used to grow Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Zinfandel grapes for Rusack Vineyards, another family venture.

Climbing from the historic City of Avalon into the rugged terrain of Catalina’s interior via scenic Stagecoach Road, gorgeous views will arise from its summit. Throughout the tour, in addition to rare native plants and trees, visitors may spot free-roaming American Bison, descendants of those left after a movie shoot in the 1920s. Other wildlife that is commonly part of the landscape-- for those with keen eyes-- is the bald eagle and the Catalina sub-species of the adorable Channel Islands Fox and California Quail. Along the way, take in beautiful scenery and stunning ocean vistas where, on clear days, a number of the other California Channel Islands can be seen.

Upon reaching El Rancho Escondido, guests will have the opportunity to explore the classic, nearly a century old, Spanish-style courtyard and stables and enjoy a horse exhibition from ranch hands. In the early 1930s, Philip and Helen Wrigley set out to develop a breeding program for Santa Catalina Island’s wild horses and an attraction to draw visitors into Catalina’s interior. By the 1950s, those efforts evolved into breeding champion Arabian horses, which were exhibited at shows and competitions across the United States. View a selection of the many one of kind saddles, trophies they won, along with Wrigley family Western memorabilia and history in the Saddle & Trophy Room.



Next, visitors see the ranch’s newly built “Bishop’s Chapel” and enjoy awe inspiring views of the ranch’s vineyards and Catalina’s windward side and West End. Also, learn about the cross that once sat atop the downtown Los Angeles Cathedral of St. Paul’s, then spent 30 years on Santa Cruz Island, before being refurbished and gifted to the Bishop’s Chapel in 2021. In addition, guests will learn the history of ‘JORY’s Bell,’ the Baptismal Font and the original stained-glass windows of this simple and moving chapel.

After departing El Rancho Escondido, visitors will proceed to Catalina’s famous, mountain-top Airport-in-the-Sky where they can enjoy a casual al fresco lunch before returning to Avalon. The total tour duration, including stops and lunch, will be 4 hours.



Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore the hidden gem on Catalina Island!

