Irdeto and Platform Science Collaborate to Improve Driver Efficiency

Detroit, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, today announces a strategic partnership with Platform Science, a pioneering force in the fleet management technology sector. Through the partnership with Irdeto, the fleets will have access to Keystone, the only digital key solution in the market for commercial fleets, which will be fully integrated with Platform Science. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the transformation of the transportation industry by bringing innovative digital key solutions to the world of commercial fleets.

Since its inception in 2015, Platform Science has been at the forefront of connecting fleets with the essential tools required to take command of their technology. Their mission has been to simplify the development, deployment, and management of mobile devices and applications for commercial vehicles on a single, comprehensive platform.

The decision by Platform Science to choose Irdeto as a provider in their marketplace was driven by the exceptional value that Keystone brings to the table. This unique solution provides a myriad of potential benefits for our valued partners including cost savings, operational efficiencies, robust driver identification, and, notably, the introduction of a digital key solution into their ecosystem.

Keystone offers seamless aggregation and control of all critical data, allowing partners to harness the power of data for informed decision-making. It provides real-time knowledge of driver activities, ensuring that partners know precisely who operated a vehicle, when, and where, promoting transparency and accountability.

Keystone by Irdeto

Keystone by Irdeto is a secure, permission-based vehicle digital key solution that leverages Bluetooth™ Low Energy technology to enable proximity-based vehicle access using a smartphone. The solution allows the fleet manager to control who, when and how drivers and support functions can access and drive vehicles in its fleet. Leveraging proximity wireless technologies, Keystone by Irdeto can detect an authorized driver approaching and start preconditioning the vehicle even before the driver reaches it.

The elimination of physical keys increases fleet efficiency and reduces operational costs by removing key distribution and key loss/replacement by allowing streamlined yard functions and centralized dispatch. It also increases driver efficiency by eliminating key handoffs at the start and end of each shift and enhances driver safety by limiting access to the vehicle key. It reduces driver wait time at dispatch to collect and transfer keys, meaning less work for the administrative staff and more drivable hours — increasing earnings and improving driver satisfaction and retention.

“Helping to increase drivers’ efficiency and reduce our customers’ operational costs are key areas of focus for Platform Science and our partnerships,” said Joe Jumayao, VP of Business Development, Platform Science. “Irdeto’s digital key solution provides greater control and efficiency for commercial fleets in the administration of key distribution. Now with Iredto available in our Marketplace, fleets will be able to easily deploy Keystone through our Virtual Vehicle platform and supercharge their specific operational needs.”

“This collaboration between Keystone by Irdeto and Platform Science is set to redefine the landscape of the fleet tech industry, offering a comprehensive and innovative solution that will empower fleets to thrive in an era of rapid technological advancement.” said Niels Haverkorn, SVP and General Manager of Connected Transport at Irdeto.

To learn more about Keystone, click here.