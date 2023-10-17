Check Cashing Services Market To Attain a Positive CAGR By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Global Check Cashing Services Market is expected to gain a 4.1% CAGR by 2032.

The benefit of instant availability of cash anytime from any bank or store on presenting the check without needing a bank account is the reason boosting the demand for the check cashing market. People also prefer these services because, under this system, one does not have to wait for one or two business days but receives the cash instantly after the check has been presented to the service provider.

According to the Federal Reserve Board, in 2022, six percent of adults were unbanked, meaning neither a person nor his/her spouse or partner had a checking, savings, or money market, and this number was unchanged as in 2021 in the United States. Only 16% of under-banked people with bank accounts used check cashing services. 17% of the people with income below USD 25,000 were unbanked compared to the one percent with income between USD 50,000 and 99,000. This number was higher in the adult population with a lower income than adults with higher incomes.

Many people now turn to full banking services for their benefit. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, 81% of Americans now use bank accounts exclusively and are not dependent on alternative financial services. This means that people are now shifting to banking services only and are not using services like check cashing systems. The market growth for cash checking services is anticipated to be higher owing to the unmet financial needs of the population. Also, the market share is likely to grow more due to the popularity of financial provisions for the common population.

Segmentation Overview:

The global check cashing services market has been segmented into type, service providers, and region. By type, the government checks also hold a significant market share in the check cashing system. Governments of every country provide cash for various reasons like for income assistance during a recession or to people suffering from natural calamities, to elderly people as financial assistance, and other such reasons. By region, Europe is the leading region with a significant share of check cashing system market. In European countries, too, one can cash the check without a bank account. These checks can be encashed at the issuing bank only or at the check cashing store. Like in the United States, people can access check cashing services with valid identification documents.

Check Cashing Services Market Report Highlights:

The global check cashing services market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2032.

The check cashing services market growth is mainly driven by the flexible facilities offered by financial institutions to their population based on financial needs. Also, the high popularity of check cashing, has triggered a huge demand for these services in several countries.



By type, the payroll checks registered significant growth in the past few years.

By service provider, banks accounted for a significant market share owing to their popularity.

Some prominent players in the check cashing services market report include Ocwen Financial Corporation, Walmart, Oaktree Capital Management, Black Knight Inc., Encore Capital Group Inc., Navient Solutions LLC, Currency Exchange International Corp., PHH Mortgage, QCHI, Waterman Inc., and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, the PHH Corporation has partnered with Finance of American Reserve LLC to provide services of reverse mortgage subservicing.

In 2023, Arvest bank in Chickasha County, Oklahoma unveiled an ATM that allows customers to interact with a live teller at the bank. However, with this innovation, the bank has clearly mentioned that check cashing services is only for Arvest account holders.

Check Cashing Services Market Segmentation:

By Types: Pre-printed checks, payroll checks, government checks, tax checks, others

By Service Providers: Banks, credit/unions, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

