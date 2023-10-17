DemandScience Products Earn a Record 53 Awards in Fall 2023 G2 Reports

DANVERS, MA, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading AI-powered B2B demand generation company that accelerates global growth for its clients, today announced that the company’s products earned a total of 53 awards in G2’s Fall 2023 Reports. Receiving 53 awards from G2’s recognition program is a new record for DemandScience. Highlights include: three Fastest Implementation awards, three Easiest To Do Business With awards, five Momentum Leader awards, and 42 G2 Grid® Report Leader and High Performer awards.

“At DemandScience, one of our most important goals is to forge trusted partnerships with our clients. Our global team works hard every day to achieve this by providing B2B enterprise organizations with innovative AI-powered marketing solutions that help them tackle complex demand generation problems, exceed their goals and realize a quantifiable return on their investments,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “Since G2 awards are based on verified reviews from real users, being recognized with these awards is a meaningful validation of our approach, the effectiveness of our solutions, and our ability to help clients succeed.”

In addition to earning more G2 Fall 2023 awards than in any previous quarter, DemandScience won around the world, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. News of DemandScience’s G2 wins follows the company’s recent announcement that it is one of only 143 companies in history to be named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for ten consecutive years.

Highlights of verified customer reviews of DemandScience on the G2 platform:

“ Amazing Customer Experience .” “DemandScience has been incredibly helpful in connecting our TAL (Target Account List) to our content syndication efforts. We have unlocked an entirely new channel to support our Sales team in driving business…”

“DemandScience has been incredibly helpful in connecting our TAL (Target Account List) to our content syndication efforts. We have unlocked an entirely new channel to support our Sales team in driving business…” “ Top Performing Content Syndication Vendor .” “DemandScience drives high ROI for our content syndication program, drive(s) high quality leads and are flexible...”

“DemandScience drives high ROI for our content syndication program, drive(s) high quality leads and are flexible...” “Great Platform for Lead Generation.” “Klarity is a very accurate platform designed by DemandScience. It really helps our team of Appointment Setters find the most accurate information for leads and contacts... it has increased the effectiveness of our team's success.”

DemandScience’s Content Syndication, ABM Display and B2B Intent Data products won 24 awards:

Award Report Easiest To Do Business With

Easiest To Do Business With

Easiest To Do Business With

Leader

Leader

Leader

Leader

Leader

Leader

Leader

Leader

Leader

Leader

Leader

Leader

Momentum Leader

Momentum Leader

Momentum Leader

Momentum Leader

High Performer

High Performer

High Performer

High Performer

High Performer Relationship Index for Enterprise Account-Based Web and Content Experiences

Relationship Index for Enterprise Account-Based Advertising

Relationship Index for Mid-Market Buyer Intent Data Providers

Grid Report for Lead Capture

Enterprise Grid Report for Lead Capture

Mid-Market Grid Report for Lead Capture

Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Capture

Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Small-Business Americas Grid Report for Lead Capture

EMEA Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

UK Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture

Momentum Grid Report for Lead Capture

Momentum Grid Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences

Momentum Grid Report for Account-Based Advertising

Momentum Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

Mid-Market Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

Americas Regional Grid Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences

Americas Regional Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

Klarity by DemandScience, the company’s B2B marketing and sales account intelligence tool for building, sharing, and prioritizing contact lists has won 29 awards:

Award Report Fastest Implementation Implementation Index for Small-Business Marketing Account Intelligence Fastest Implementation Implementation Index for Small-Business Lead Intelligence Fastest Implementation Implementation Index for Small-Business Sales Intelligence Momentum Leader Momentum Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer Small-Business Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer Small-Business Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence High Performer Americas Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Mining High Performer EMEA Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence High Performer EMEA Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence High Performer Europe Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer Asia Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer India Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer Mid-Market Americas Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer Mid-Market Americas Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence High Performer Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer Small-Business EMEA Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence High Performer Small-Business EMEA Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer Small-Business Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence High Performer Small-Business Europe Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer Small-Business UK Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” explained Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.” G2 is one of the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplaces.

For more information on G2 Research Scoring Methodologies, visit here.

Learn more about what real users have to say at G2’s DemandScience page and Klarity by DemandScience page.

Visit here to see a video on how DemandScience’s customer experience approach helps the company win awards for demand generation excellence.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is the premier AI-powered, B2B demand generation company accelerating global growth for our clients. The DemandScience intelligence platform empowers B2B organizations to swiftly identify the right accounts and target in-market buyers with precision. By combining groundbreaking technologies and AI innovation, the company ensures timely delivery of accurate data, intelligence, and insights, adding value to the end-to-end journey from initial engagement to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience provides 1,500 global customers with superior marketing solutions, B2B data, and leads. With a team of 600+ employees across operations in seven countries, DemandScience is certified as a Great Place To Work, named #5 on Fortune Magazine’s 2022 list of the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing, and one of only 143 companies in history to be named to the Inc. 5000 for 10 consecutive years. For further insights on why DemandScience stands at the forefront of transformative demand generation, visit demandscience.com and connect on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.