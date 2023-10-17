Sensitive Toothpaste Market is estimated to be 73.6 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%. – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is sensitive toothpaste, and how does it work?

Sensitive toothpaste is a specialized oral care product designed to address the problem of tooth sensitivity. It is formulated to alleviate the discomfort and pain experienced when teeth come into contact with hot, cold, sweet, or acidic foods and beverages. Tooth sensitivity, also known as dentin hypersensitivity, occurs when the protective enamel on the teeth is compromised, exposing the dentin layer underneath.

The prevalence of dental problems, such as gum recession and enamel degradation, is rising as the world's population ages. These causes of dental sensitivity are that which is fueling the Sensitive Toothpaste Market .

Key Highlights:

In July 2023, Sensodyne launched the new Sensodyne Sensitivity Gum & Enamel toothpaste that helps to improve gum health and strengthen enamel, leaving consumers with a more confident smile. The "daily triple action" recipe for the 75ml product, which has a "extra fresh" mint flavor, works to strengthen enamel, protect sensitive teeth, and eliminate plaque bacteria for healthier gums.

Sensitive Toothpaste Market Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Is accounted from 2020 US$ 47.1 billion Is estimated by 2030 US$ 73.6 billion CAGR of 5.8%. Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2029 Market Segmentation By Product Type- Highly Sensitive Toothpaste and Low Sensitive Toothpaste

By Distribution Channel– Online and Offline (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Retail Stores) Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key Market Players:

Colgate-Palmolive Company,

Church and Dwight Co., Inc.,

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Procter and Gamble,

Unilever

Toms of Maine

Challenges of Sensitive Toothpaste Market in Near Future:



The sensitive toothpaste market faces several challenges in the near future, driven by evolving consumer preferences, regulatory changes, and market dynamics. Here are some of the key challenges:

Increasing Competition: The sensitive toothpaste market has become highly competitive with numerous brands offering a wide range of products. This intensifying competition can make it challenging for both established and new brands to gain market share. Consumer Demand for Natural and Organic Products: Many consumers are now prioritizing natural and organic toothpaste options. This trend challenges traditional sensitive toothpaste brands that may contain synthetic ingredients, as they must reformulate their products to meet the growing demand for natural and eco-friendly oral care products. Regulatory Changes: Regulatory changes, such as new ingredient restrictions or labeling requirements, can impact the formulation and marketing of sensitive toothpaste. Brands must stay compliant with evolving regulations, which may require reformulating their products and can increase costs.

Analyst View:

More people are looking for goods that address dental problems including tooth sensitivity as awareness of oral health and hygiene increases. Patients of dental professionals frequently request sensitive toothpaste. Tooth sensitivity can be brought on by dietary changes, such as an increase in the consumption of acidic and sugary foods and drinks.

Top 3 Use Cases of Sensitive Toothpaste Market:

Dentin Hypersensitivity Management: Sensitive toothpaste provides relief from tooth sensitivity caused by hot, cold, sweet, or acidic foods and drinks. Post-Dental Procedures Care: It helps alleviate discomfort after dental treatments and aids in the recovery process. Prevention and Long-Term Oral Care: Sensitive toothpaste is used for maintaining oral health, strengthening tooth enamel, and preventing tooth sensitivity, as well as supporting overall oral hygiene.

Conclusion:

The sensitive toothpaste market addresses the critical needs of managing dentin hypersensitivity, providing post-dental procedure care, and promoting long-term oral health. With these primary use cases, sensitive toothpaste products play a vital role in enhancing the comfort and overall well-being of individuals seeking relief from tooth sensitivity, recovery after dental treatments, and comprehensive oral care.

