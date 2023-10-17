Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Size to Reach USD 204.84 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional food ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 204.84 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Functional foods are fortified, enriched, and improved foods that give health advantages in addition to basic nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, when ingested in effective amounts on a regular basis. Functional food prevents nutritional deficiencies, and stimulates growth and development. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 41 million people every year die due to chronic diseases, globally.

In addition, rising consumption of nutritive convenience and fortified food is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Fortification of essential nutrients with staple food elements reduced the prevalence of nutrient-deficient health disorders such as anemia, rickets, goiter, and birth abnormalities. Functional foods are high in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and fiber. Moreover, increasing partnerships among major companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 3 October 2022, Teijin announced the establishment of Teijin Meguro Institute to advance the company's Research & Development (R&D) of probiotics for use in functional foods.

The new company provided functional food ingredients that meet the demands of health-conscious consumers, by leveraging its predecessor's expertise in probiotics, which are microorganisms that benefit human health by improving the balance of intestinal lactic acid bacteria, etc., and the prebiotics that feed them. However, high cost associated with functional food ingredients is the key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. The taste of functional food ingredients may vary and as a result, individual may find the flavors or textures unappealing, which affect their willingness to incorporate into their diets.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 105.60 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.9% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 204.84 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type of ingredient, source, health benefit, application, certifications and labels, distribution channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, ADM¸ DuPont, Arla Foods Amba, Kerry Group plc, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., DSM, Ingredion, and DSM Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global functional food ingredients market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective functional food ingredients in the market. Some major players included in the global functional food ingredients market report are:

Cargill, Incorporated

BASF SE

ADM

DuPont

Arla Foods Amba

Kerry Group plc.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

DSM

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Strategic Development

On 4 April 2023, Insempra, a biology-powered startup that helps businesses to build better products with nature, announced the launch of its first functional ingredient, a biotechnologically produced, 100% natural Alpha-Ionone taste and fragrance ingredient for food and cosmetics market applications. Alpha-ionone is an aroma molecule found in essential oils extracted mostly from natural sources such as raspberries, almonds, and blackberries.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The probiotics segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global functional food ingredients market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for probiotics since these provide various health benefits, such as improved gut microbiota stability and composition and increased resistance to pathogen infection. Probiotics are prospective functional foods since these provide more health advantages and assist to balance the bacterial imbalance produced by antibiotic use. In addition, antibiotics kill both healthy and bad bacteria, resulting in gas, cramps, and diarrhea. Probiotics help to maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut and assist the microbiome repopulate after conditions disrupt the microbiome.

The plant segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global functional food ingredients market during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for plant-based functional food ingredients since plant sterols, phytosterols, and stanols are natural chemicals found in plants that help to decrease cholesterol levels in the human body. Plant-based protein is an excellent nutritious supplement for all age groups, from children to the elderly , which also contains additional nutrients such as fibers and digestive enzymes.

The online retail segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global functional food ingredients market during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors, such as no additional costs, as products can be shipped directly from sellers to the customers. Low product costs, discounts available throughout the year, and online retailers providing detailed product information, such as ingredient lists, nutritional content, and usage instructions, helps consumers to make informed purchasing decisions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global functional food ingredients market on the basis of type of ingredient, source, health benefit, application, certifications and labels, distribution channel, and region:

Type of ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Probiotics Proteins & Amino Acids Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts Prebiotics Fiber & Specialty Carbohydrates Carotenoids Vitamins



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Animal Plant Microbial



Health Benefit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Gut Health Cardiovascular Health Immunity Nutritive Health Weight Management Other Health Benefits



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Food Infant Food Dairy Products Bakery Products Confectionery Products Snacks Other Food Applications Beverages Juices Health Drinks



Certifications and Labels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Organic Non-Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Gluten-Free



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Online



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

Retail Stores



