Iceland Seafood International hf: Shareholders Meeting 24 October 2023 - Final proposals and agenda

Shareholders Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Tuesday 24 October 2023 at 10am at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik, Iceland. The meeting will be in Icelandic.

Enclosed is the final agenda for the Shareholders Meeting and final proposals. Minor amendments have been made to the proposal under agenda point 2 a), as set out in the attachment.

Further information and documents for the Shareholders Meeting can be found on the company's webside.

Attachments