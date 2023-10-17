Lingyun Xiang, the economist in the United States, wins The Third LABA Icon Awards

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California, USA. 22nd September, 2023.The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) held its 3rd Annual LABA Icon Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California.

The Third Annual LABA American Idol Award was meticulously planned and prepared since March 2023. Artists and talented individuals from the United States, Europe, and Asia actively participated in the event. Lingyun Xiang, the economist in the United States, was honored with the award due to his outstanding contributions in the emerging industry finance sector. His efforts have significantly contribution in promoting economic development in developing countries and addressing global wealth disparity issues. Lingyun Xiang stands as the sole recipient from the economics and finance sector, making his achievement all the more remarkable.

The LABA ICON AWARDS COMMITTEE, chaired by Princess Karen Cantrell in the first edition and Todd Williamson in the second edition. Unlike the previous editions, this year Asian artists and economists made their mark. Additionally, a new voting system was introduced alongside the traditional committee recommendations. For the first time, 20 local judges from Los Angeles joined the global panel, holding 200 votes in total. These judges decide their votes according to the LABA committee's criteria and guidelines.

The judging panel for the Third Annual LABA American Idol Award included distinguished representatives such as

G. James Daichendt, Dean of the College and Professor of Art History at Loma Nazarene University in Southern California;

Remy Aron, Knight of the French Order;

Lisa Schulte, a renowned American artist;

Princess Karen Cantrell, President of RSSG (Royal Society of Saint George) California;

Todd Williamson, President of the West Hollywood Arts Council;

Paul Otto, a three-time Academy Award winner and Oscar judge;

Karen Han, a well-known musician and Grammy Award judge;

Jacqueline Lewis, a three-time Emmy Award winner;

Harrison Eng, Chairman of the American Documentary Film Association;

Philippe Milgrom, Knight of the French Order;

Sherry Deatrick，a veteran Hollywood photographer;

Douglas Ivanovich, the producer of the American Icon Awards and founder of World Peace Music;

Ek Kamazani from the United Nations Association of the United States;

Jesse Weiner, a renowned international lawyer.

Along with more than 20 others, served as the expert jury for the event.

The evening's esteemed award presenters included:

Stephanie Spruill, the previous edition's four-time Grammy Participation Award winner;

Zehra Sun, Executive Administrator of the Paul Getty Museum and international beauty icon;

Lisa Smith, renowned international lawyer;

Todd Williamson, the spokesperson of LABA International Art Festival Biennial Exhibition;

Lisa Schulte, co-chair of the LABA International Art Festival Biennial Exhibition;

William Jacques, the founder of hedge fund;

Joe Kiani, Chairman and CEO of Masimo, a leading medical technology company;

Robert Minkoff, the director of 'The Lion King,' and his wife Crystal Minkoff;

Douglas Ivanovich, the founder of World Peace Music and producer of the American Icon Awards.

These distinguished guests were invited by the organizing committee to present awards at the event.

The most interesting and deeply moving moment of the live award ceremony was when Cash Warren, the renowned film producer and co-founder of Pair of Thieves clothing company not only attended the event with his superstar wife Jessica Alba but also personally presented the award to the recipient, Michael Warren, as his son. Michael Warren, a renowned basketball player, Emmy Award winner, and noted photographer, was visibly moved and shed tears on the award stage during this heartfelt moment.

LABA ICON AWARDS COMMITTEE

Contact Person:Karen Cantrell

Email: info@thebeverlyarts.com

Website:www.thebeverlyarts.com

City: Beverly





Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



