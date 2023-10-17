CodeMonkey is honored to be recognized by the EdTech community for winning the prestigious “Educators Pick - Best of STEM® 2023 Award for Computer Science Grades PK-5”

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Best of STEM Award:



CodeMonkey, a leading online platform dedicated to equipping young minds with real coding languages like CoffeeScript and Python, proudly wins the esteemed Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023 Awards for Computer Science Grades PK-5. This is one of the biggest awards in EdTech and among STEM educators worldwide. These prestigious accolades, meticulously assessed by distinguished STEM educators, stand as a testament to CodeMonkey's commitment to transforming the landscape of STEM and Computer Science education for young students.

In partnership with esteemed organizations such as the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) and MCH Strategic Data, and notably joined this year by the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT), the Educators Pick Best of STEM® Awards illuminate cutting-edge products, technologies, and services that are revolutionizing the realm of STEM education.



An Intensive Selection Process:

CodeMonkey's success comes in the Computer Science category for Grades PK–5, an important time for students early coding education. Chosen through a rigorous two-part evaluation process, CodeMonkey's offerings first faced scrutiny from an esteemed panel of judges, including luminaries like Dr. Linda Johnson-McClinton, Dr. Lance Brand, Dr. Jeffrey Crapper, Dr. Omah M. Williams-Duncan, Kim Collazo, Christina Wilson, Jamica Craig, and Erin Barr. Once the finalists were interviewed and shortlisted, more than 267,000 devoted STEM educators took part in a comprehensive survey to determine the ultimate winners.

Judges:

Annie Galvin Teich, lead judge, conveyed her awe at the impressive array of products and the remarkable level of innovation showcased by the participants. She emphasized educators' profound appreciation for the alignment with NGSS standards, immersive simulation experiences, comprehensive instructional support for teachers, and a flexible implementation approach catering to diverse modes of instruction across the entire spectrum of STEM subjects.

Judge Dr. Jeffery Crapper had the following to say about CodeMonkey -



"CodeMonkey had strong connections with both math and computer science concepts with varied differentiation and learning opportunities. They provide multiple lessons/courses to foster student engagement and solid connections to real-life activities. Their product fosters the growth of critical thinking and problem-solving skills while incorporating a dynamic hands-on learning framework, they also incorporate best practices in project-based learning and instructional support and lesson outlines for teachers. CodeMonkey sells various plan options for both school-based and home-based options. Originally designed as a supplemental curriculum, their platform now addresses more than 85 percent of the national standards in computer science and will be moving toward transitioning to a main source curriculum instead of a supplemental source in the next 1-2 years."



You can read more about the award on our blog: www.codemonkey.com/CodeMonkey-blog

About CodeMonkey:

CodeMonkey is a leading coding for kids program. Through its award-winning courses, millions of students learn how to code in real programming languages. CodeMonkey offers an engaging and enjoyable curriculum for schools, after-school clubs and camps as well as self-paced online courses to learn coding at home.