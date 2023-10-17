Microfluidic Devices Patent Monitoring Service: Get Updated Data on Microfluidics Patent Activit -: New Patents, Patents Expired or Abandoned, Latest Patent Transfers and Patent Litigation

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfluidic Devices Patent Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microfluidic is a well-established growing market with successful applications in several industrial areas

Microfluidics, a field that emerged in the early 1980s, encompasses a wide range of applications, including the development of technologies like inkjet printheads, DNA chips, lab-on-a-chip systems, and point-of-care devices. It is a multidisciplinary domain that intersects with engineering, physics, chemistry, biochemistry, nanotechnology, and biotechnology.

Within this expansive technical realm, there has been a prolific surge in patent activity. More than 20,000 patent families related to microfluidics have been published worldwide, and this number continues to grow with over 150 new patent families emerging each month. Many major corporations such as HP, BOSCH, ABBOTT, and ROCHE are highly engaged in intellectual property activities in this field, and startups are consistently filing new patent applications.

Furthermore, market forecasts predict robust growth in the microfluidics industry for the coming decades. There is a global demand for microfluidic technology, with North America accounting for over 40% of the market share, followed by Europe with over 30%, and the Asia Pacific region contributing around 20%.

Given the rapid expansion and dynamic nature of the microfluidics market, it is crucial to monitor patents to anticipate shifts, identify new entrants and business prospects, manage risks, and make strategic decisions.

The microfluidic devices patent monitoring service offers a comprehensive solution. It provides a monthly updated Excel file containing information on new patents, expired or abandoned patents, patent transfers (re-assignments and licensing agreements), and patent litigation or opposition. Patents are categorized by application segments such as point of care (PoC), cell sorting, drug delivery, IC cooling, inkjet technology, and more.

This Excel patent database facilitates multi-criteria searches, including priority dates, patent assignees, claims, legal status of patents, and technology segments. Quarterly reports offer insights into intellectual property trends over the preceding three months, focusing on key players and patented technologies.

Additionally, direct access to our analysts enables Q&A sessions and open discussions regarding specific patented technologies or company IP portfolios.

Benefits of the patent monitoring service

Keep a watch on your competitors' IP activities and their future intentions. With the help of the patent monitoring service, you will be aware of your competitors' current patenting activities, their IP dynamics, patent transfers including acquisitions and licenses, patent litigation, technology development, and R&D strategies. You will also be able to early detect new entrants in your business area.

Keep track of the latest technology developments and be ahead of technology trends. By keeping note of any recent patent filings, you can track the newest innovations in the field. You will get details on claimed inventions and you can follow technology developments. New technical solutions could inspire and improve your R&D activity.

Prevent registration of IP rights that may be harmful to your business. You will obtain information on patent applications filed even before exclusive rights have been granted and you can react in time to prevent registration of IP rights that may be harmful to your business.

React in time to infringements and mitigate legal risks. Monitoring newly-issued patents allows you to regularly assess your freedom-to-operate, ensuring your products or processes are not covered patents and thus they can be manufactured, sold or used safely without infringing valid IP rights owned by others.

Take advantage of free technologies and decrease R&D project risks. By tracking both expired patents and abandoned patents, you will be able to identify inventions entering the public domain that you can use safely for your development.

Understand the current IP trends and IP strategy of competitors On a quarterly basis, the report will provide the IP trends over the three last months, with a close look to key IP players and key patented technologies. Main patent applicants and their inventions, blocking patents, promising patents and key patents newly expired or abandoned will be highlighted.

Access to the IP analyst Take advantage of direct interaction with our analysts by phone call and/or email and get specific input for specific patented technologies and company IP portfolios through Q&A session and open discussion (100h a year).



Key features of the service

New patents applications.

Patent newly granted.

Patents expired or abandoned.

Transfer of IP rights (re-assignment)

Patent litigation.

Patents manually categorized by application: Point-of-care, cell culture, cell separation & analysis, single cell processing, cooling device, display & optics, drug delivery, drug screening, agro-food, fluid control, inkjet, organ-on-chip, sample preparation, etc.

Every quarter a report including:

Key fact & figures for the quarter.

Main IP players and strategic analysis.

New start-up firms

Patent litigation analysis

Access to IP analyst for 100h a year:

Q&A session and open discussion with our IP analysts

Requesting for patent search on company or technology.

