Premium Cultivars Releases Study Connecting Cannabis and Sexual Enjoyment

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Cultivars is pleased to share the results of their long-anticipated survey exploring the connections between cannabis consumption and sexual satisfaction. This comprehensive survey showed cannabis consumers overwhelmingly agree that cannabis helps to provide more enjoyable sexual experiences.



The survey began in August of 2023 and involved nearly 1,000 respondents, the majority of whom were married men between the ages of 41 and 50 who consume cannabis at least once daily. Premium Cultivars asked respondents several questions about their cannabis consumption habits, preferences in their partner’s consumption habits, and their feelings on the connection between sex and cannabis.



Here are a few major survey takeaways:

61.6% of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed with the statement “sex is better while high.”

64.5% of participants said that they feel cannabis improves their sexual experiences.

Most respondents reported no preference about their partner’s cannabis consumption, though those with feelings one way or the other were more likely to prefer that their partner consumes cannabis, too.

An overwhelming majority of participants (89.9%) responded that they would give their partner the last bit of cannabis if asked.

"We’re excited to address — and confirm — some long-held beliefs around sex and cannabis consumption," said Clint Thompson, Product Owner. “We hope these findings will allow cannabis manufacturers to tailor their products to what customers want, provide avenues for future cannabis research, and give consumers a definitive answer to one of the age-old questions in the cannabis community.”

As cannabis becomes more accepted, studies that explore the opinions and real-world preferences of cannabis consumers will become more common, providing individuals and companies alike with valuable information on cannabis and cannabis consumption. Premium Cultivars is honored to contribute to this growing body of research.

For complete survey data , including exact percentages and further questions

