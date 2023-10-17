Monoethylene Gycol (MEG) Market to Exceed US$ 67.1 billion by 2031, Expanding at a 6.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global monoethylene glycol (MEG) market was estimated to have acquired US$ 34.1 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register a 6.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 67.1 billion.



The companies in the monoethylene glycol market are increasing their MEG liquid output capacity. Manufacturers are making industrial grade MEG, which is used to make polyester, more widely available. Coolants, de-icers, and aircraft anti-icers are driving the demand for MEG. Producers within the monoethylene glycol industry are seizing this chance to increase their output levels.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2251

While a robust growth rate is projected for the industry, businesses must take into account the strict storage, handling, and distribution guidelines for MEG. With an NFPA health rating of 2, monoethylene glycol can cause irritation and lasting damage if it is overexposed to the skin and eyes.

Key Findings of Market Report

Profitable firms in the monoethylene glycol industry are investing more in research and development of their own process technology, which may be used for either the exclusively catalytic or catalytic/thermal synthesis of MEG.

Small-scale market competitors are under fierce competition from established firms.

Research on process technologies—which involve converting ethylene and oxygen into ethylene oxide via a catalyst and then a thermal process—is being accelerated.



Market Trends for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

One primary reason propelling the global monoethylene glycol market is the notable rise in the use of monoethylene glycol in manufacturing PET resins and polymer textiles, especially in emerging nations.

The surge in polymer requirements in the textile manufacturing sector is also a significant factor bolstering the growth. The chemical and physical characteristics of polyesters that make them perfect for tropical climates increase demand for them.

Growing urban populations' discretionary income in emerging nations also drives global monoethylene glycol market growth. The global demand for monoethylene glycol is further propelled by this product's rising use in the production of several textile and packaging solutions.



Global Market for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG): Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the monoethylene glycol (MEG) market in different regions. These are:

Asia Pacific is the market leader for monoethylene glycol globally. Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate over 69% of the global monoethylene glycol volume by the end of the projection period. China, Taiwan, and India are thought to be the region's top users of monoethylene glycol because of their comparatively large need for polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate.

There is a significant increase in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa owing to the need for monoethylene glycol due to the increased use of PET and polyester.

The growing concerns about the material's sustainability are projected to cause a reduction in the demand for monoethylene glycol in North America and Europe in the near future.



Get Exclusive Discount on Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2251

Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market: Key Players

Even with these market players owning sizable shares, the global monoethylene glycol market is highly competitive and somewhat fragmented. This can be attributed to the notable impact of several local and indigenous manufacturers of monoethylene glycol.

The global monoethylene glycol market is getting more competitive, with regional firms putting a strong emphasis on increasing their production capacity in an effort to surpass market leaders from other countries. Over the next few years, there will likely be an even greater increase in the level of competition. The following companies are well-known participants in the global monoethylene glycol (MEG) market:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

SABIC

Dow Chemical Company

MEGlobal

Reliance Industries Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

BASF SE

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

GC Glycol Company Limited

SIBUR

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

Clariant



Key developments in the global monoethylene glycol (MEG) market are:

Company Year Key Developments ExxonMobil 2022 The world-class manufacturing plant in San Patricio County, Texas, owned by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, was successfully launched, as stated by ExxonMobil and SABIC.

A mono-ethylene glycol unit with a 1.1 million metric ton yearly capacity is one of the new facility's operations. SABIC 2021 Jubail United Petrochemical Company (United), a manufacturing subsidiary of SABIC, has announced the commencement of the Ethylene Glycol Plant – 3.

This plant has the potential to produce 700,000 metric tons of mono-ethylene glycol annually.

Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Segmentation

Application

Polyester Fiber

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Antifreeze

Others (including Intermediate Chemicals)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Place an Order Copy of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2251<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com