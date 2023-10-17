Old National Names Wicklander Senior Director of New Financial Institutions Group

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Joe Wicklander has joined Old National Bank as Senior Director of a newly created Financial Institutions Group. In this new role, Wicklander will be responsible for building out a team to focus on providing credit, liquidity, treasury management and capital markets solutions to financial sponsors, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, asset managers, broker dealers, futures commission merchants, financial exchanges, specialty finance companies, and more. He will office in Downtown Chicago.



“I am confident that Joe’s expertise and experience in the Financial Institutions vertical will position Old National for tremendous success while further differentiating us from our regional bank competitors,” said Mike Jamieson, Commercial Market President for Old National.

Wicklander brings more than 20 years of financial experience to Old National. For the past decade, he led the Financial Institutions Group for CIBC Bank in Chicago. Prior to that, he held several executive positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, including Director of Global Treasury and Liquidity Sales, Alternative Asset Managers.

Wicklander earned his bachelor’s degree from Kalamazoo College and studied accountancy at DePaul University. He also earned an MBA from University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. He is active in his community where he has held – and currently holds – leadership roles for numerous civic and professional organizations.



ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

