CEO of Megaputer to Present Innovative Talk on "An Automated Insight Discovery Solution for Increasing the Efficiency of Business Decisions"

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Sergei Ananyan, CEO of Megaputer Intelligence, will present a talk titled " An Automated Insight Discovery Solution for Increasing the Efficiency of Business Decisions" at the Text Analytics Forum of KMWorld 2023 conference. The talk will cover the impact of automated insight discovery on business decision-making, the efficiency of data-driven decisions, real-world applications of Megaputer's solutions, and an interactive Q&A session.



The presentation will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 1:30pm - 2:15pm (EDT).

Key Highlights of the Presentation:

- Revolutionizing Decision-Making: Dr. Ananyan will delve into the groundbreaking advancements in automated insight discovery and how they are reshaping the landscape of business decision-making across industries.

- Data-Driven Efficiency: The talk will explore how leveraging automated insights from text data allows organizations to streamline their decision-making processes, optimize resource allocation, and maximize operational efficiency.

- Real-world Applications: Attendees will gain insights into practical use cases and success stories where Megaputer's automated insight discovery solution has led to significant improvements in business strategies.

- Live Interactive Session: The presentation will include a live demo of a project which will be created from scratch. It will be followed by an interactive session, where attendees can engage with Sergei and gain deeper insights into the technology's capabilities and potential impact.

We would also like to invite you to join us at 11:45 am on November 8th for a presentation by Alice Chung, Senior Analytics Manager at Genentech, Inc., titled “Harnessing Free Text Insights through the Power of NLP.” During this session, you will gain insights into the advantages of implementing an automated solution that produces easily understandable insights. Alice will delve into the approach used for implementing this solution and share valuable lessons learned throughout the process.

Text Analytics Forum is one of the events of KMWorld 2023, the world’s leading knowledge management event. The forum covers all aspects and approaches to text analytics including machine learning and AI, semantic categorization rules, build your own to advanced development-testing platforms, and human-machine hybrid applications.

