Data Center Rack PDU Market Sees Robust Growth as Digital Transformation Drives Demand for Scalable Power Solutions-By PMI

Covina, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDU (Power Distribution Unit) is a device which is used to control electrical power in a data center where large power strips without surge protection are most basic power distribution unit.

The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the demand for Data Center Racks PDU. Further, the rising demand for technology services and increasing investments in data center installation capabilities from major companies is likely to propel target market growth. Furthermore, wide benefits of data centers in safeguarding and maintaining secure digital infrastructure and PDU regulating voltage in data centers with providing real-time information related to power supply is expected to fuel the demand for Data Center Rack PDU Market.

Key Highlights:

In May 2023, Legrand launched two new intelligent data center rack PDUs known as ‘PX4’ and ‘PRO4X’ which helps in providing infrastructure, rack power users with highest flexibility, visibility, density and security.

Major players

The prominent player operating in the global data centre rack PDU market includes Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric, Tripp Lite, Eaton Corporation, Legrand SA, Austin Hughes Electronics Ltd., Chatsworth Products, Conteg, Delta Power Solutions, and Crenlo.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. Also, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Analyst View:

The explosive digital needs from the emerging economies with huge populations such as India, China, Singapore and Indonesia has powered the market growth. Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on strategic partnerships as well as the launching of the Rack PDU Types to gain a competitive edge in the Data Center Rack PDU market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented based on the rack PDU type, data centre type, and region.

Based on the rack PDU type, the global data centre PDU market is segmented into basic, metered, monitored, and switched.

Based on data centre type, the global market is segmented into colocation, hosting, and other data centre type.

Based on the region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest contributor to global demand, as the region is experiencing huge investment for bigger and faster IT infrastructure. The key factor pushing the growth of the market in the region is the explosive digital needs from the emerging economies with huge populations, such as China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia.

The Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market is evolving in response to various trends and drivers, reflecting the changing landscape of data center infrastructure and the increasing emphasis on power efficiency, scalability, and remote management.

Some of the key trends and drivers in the Data Center Rack PDU market include:

1. Increasing Power Density: The trend towards higher power density in data centers is driving demand for rack PDUs with higher amperage and voltage ratings to support modern, high-performance IT equipment.

2. Growing Adoption of Edge Computing: The rise of edge computing, which places data processing closer to the point of data generation, is creating a need for specialized rack PDUs designed for edge environments with unique power requirements.

3. Scalability and Modularity: Data center operators are seeking scalable and modular rack PDU solutions that can be easily expanded or reconfigured to accommodate changing power demands and future growth.

4. Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: Energy-efficient rack PDUs are increasingly in demand to help data centers reduce their carbon footprint and operational costs. Features such as power monitoring and load balancing contribute to sustainability efforts.

5. Smart and Intelligent PDUs: The adoption of smart or intelligent PDUs continues to grow. These devices offer advanced features like real-time monitoring, remote management, predictive maintenance, and data analytics, which enhance data center efficiency and reliability.

6. Secure Remote Management: With the increasing need for remote data center management, secure remote management features in rack PDUs are vital to ensure data center security and compliance.

7. Integration with Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM): Integration with DCIM software is a growing trend as it enables data center administrators to gain better visibility and control over the power distribution infrastructure, leading to improved management and decision-making.

9. Compliance with Industry Standards: Adherence to industry standards and regulations is crucial. Rack PDUs are designed with a focus on standards compliance, ensuring data center operators meet all necessary regulations and certifications.

10. Edge Computing: As edge data centers become more prevalent, there is a growing demand for rack PDUs that can provide power distribution and management in these distributed, often space-constrained environments.

11. Remote Work and Management: The trend towards remote work has heightened the need for remote management and monitoring capabilities in rack PDUs, enabling administrators to oversee data center operations from various locations.

12. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration: AI and machine learning integration in rack PDUs can help optimize power usage, enhance predictive maintenance, and improve operational efficiency.

13. Market Competition: The Data Center Rack PDU market is competitive, with both established companies and startups offering innovative solutions. This competition drives ongoing advancements and cost-effective offerings.

The Data Center Rack PDU market is evolving in response to the changing demands of data centers, driven by technological advancements, sustainability goals, and the need for remote management capabilities. As data center infrastructure continues to transform, the rack PDU market is expected to remain dynamic and innovative to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

