The Invert Sugar Market Is Expected To Reach $2.6 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of 5% As Per The Business Research Company's Invert Sugar Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company Invert Sugar Global Market Report 2023, the global market for invert sugar is set for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $2.09 billion in 2022 to $2.21 billion in 2023, boasting a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. Over the forecast period, the market is estimated to reach $2.69 billion in 2027, maintaining a robust CAGR of 5%.



Processed Food and Beverages Fueling the Market

The escalating demand for processed food and beverages is poised to be the driving force behind the growth of the invert sugar market. Processed food and beverages have become integral in modern lifestyles, offering convenience, cost-effectiveness, and diverse culinary experiences. The increasing utilization of processed food and beverages has led to a higher demand for sweetening components, including invert sugar, which enhances flavor, texture, and shelf life. For example, in 2022, the United States Department of Agriculture reported a significant increase in the value of US processed food product exports, reaching $38 billion, highlighting the rising global demand for processed food products.

Key Players in the Market

Leading players in the invert sugar market include industry giants like Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, and many others. These key players are actively contributing to the growth and development of this thriving market.

The Investment Wave in Invert Sugar

A prominent trend in the invert sugar market is increasing investments by major companies in this sector to strengthen their market positions. For instance, Galam, an Israel-based specialty ingredients manufacturer, invested $30 million in a new production plant for prebiotic Gofos, an inverted organic sugar, in January 2022. Furthermore, in June 2021, ASTARTA, a Ukraine-based agri-industrial holding company, launched a pilot manufacturing facility for invert sugar syrup, demonstrating a commitment to expanding their product offerings in this market.

Dominance in Asia-Pacific

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the invert sugar market. However, this report encompasses various regions, including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East, providing a comprehensive global outlook.

Market Segmentation

The global invert sugar market is segmented based on several key factors, including:

Type: Fully Inverted Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Nature: Organic, Conventional Application: Sweetener, Texturizing Agent, Preservative, and Beverages Industry: Food Industry, Beverages Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry

The Invert Sugar Global Market Report 2023 is a valuable resource for businesses operating in the food, beverage, and sweetener industries. This comprehensive report offers insights into market dynamics, trends, and opportunities, facilitating informed decision-making and strategic planning. Companies can utilize this report to gauge market conditions, identify emerging opportunities, and stay ahead in the ever-evolving invert sugar market.

Invert Sugar Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the invert sugar market size, invert sugar market segments, invert sugar market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

