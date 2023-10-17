Baby Care Products Market to Touch USD 163.4 billion by 2031, Recording a CAGR of 6.2% | Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global baby care products market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2031 . As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 163.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for baby care products is expected to close at US$ 100.9 billion.



The trend of urbanization has led to changing lifestyles and an increased demand for convenience products. Urban parents often prefer disposable diapers, ready-made baby food, and other easy-to-use products. Higher disposable incomes in many regions have led to increased spending on premium and organic baby care products. Parents are willing to invest in products they perceive as safer or more beneficial for their child's health and well-being.

The growing number of consumers who are health-conscious and concerned about the safety of products for babies has led to a growing demand for natural, organic, and hypoallergenic baby care products.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the baby care products market are increasing investments in innovative products to fulfil the needs of end users and offer them customized solutions.

Manufacturers of baby care products are also planning to expand their product range and presence in various geographies through mergers & acquisitions and offer customized solutions to end users.

In December 2021 - Johnson’s® Baby announced the introduction of its New Milk + Rice lotion that seeks to support mums of growing babies. Johnson’s® New Milk+ Rice lotion, enriched with pure milk proteins plus rice extracts, does just that with its 24-hour moisture lock to help keep the baby’s skin nourished, moisturized, and ‘baby soft’ all day.

In August 2020, Dabur India Ltd today announced the expansion of its Baby Care portfolio with the launch of 'Dabur Baby Range' with 8 products: Dabur Baby Oil, Dabur Baby Wash, Dabur Baby Cream, Dabur Baby Shampoo, Dabur Baby Daily Moisture Lotion, Dabur Baby Moisturizing Wipes, Dabur Baby Talc-Free Powder and Dabur Baby Gentle Nourishing Soap.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the baby care products market was valued at US$ 95.0 billion

Based on product type, the baby cosmetics & toiletries segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.





Baby Care Products Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The rise of e-commerce and online shopping platforms has made it easier for parents to access a wide range of baby care products.

Increased awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, leading to higher demand for baby hygiene products like wipes and sanitizers.

Manufacturers of baby care products are focusing more on quality and innovation as parents are willing to pay more for high-quality and safe baby care product



Baby Care Products Market- Regional Analysis

The North American baby care products market, including the United States and Canada, is characterized by high awareness about baby hygiene and safety. Key product segments include diapers, baby wipes, baby toiletries, and baby food.

Organic and eco-friendly products have gained popularity, driven by growing environmental and health concerns awareness. Leading brands like Procter & Gamble (Pampers), Kimberly-Clark (Huggies), and Johnson & Johnson are dominant in this region.

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions for baby care products due to its large population of infants and young children. China, India, and Southeast Asian countries have witnessed rapid market expansion. Cultural preferences influence product choices, such as traditional herbal products in some countries. Local and international brands like Pigeon, Johnson's Baby, and Huggies compete in this region.



Baby Care Products Market – Key Segments

By Product Type

Baby Cosmetics and Toiletries Baby Skin Care Products Baby Massage Oil Baby Lotions Creams/Moisturizers Talcum Powder Baby Hair Care Products Baby Shampoo & Conditioner Hair Oil Baby Bath Products Soaps Bubble Bath/Shower Gel Diapers Cloth Waterproof Nappy/ Disposable Diapers Training Nappy Others (Wipes and Fragrances)

Baby Safety and Convenience Products Baby Car Seats Baby Strollers Others (Baby Gates)

Baby Food/Formula Baby Food Baby Formula



By Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company Owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Others





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



