Eurobio Scientific: GenDx reduces organ matching time to 3 hours

Launch of NGS-Turbo, a unique test to match organs on Oxford Nanopore Technologies sequencing devices

A valuable technological partnership with Oxford Nanopore Technologies

A significant advance in HLA typing

Paris, 17th October 2023 – 5:40 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro specialty medical diagnostics and life sciences, today announces the launch by its GenDx subsidiary of their newly developed product, NGS-Turbo®, designed for HLA typing using Oxford Nanopore Technologies sequencing devices, for Research Use Only (RUO). NGS-Turbo represents a significant leap forward in the field of HLA typing, offering unparalleled speed and efficiency when time is of the essence.

With the release of this new product, GenDx continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the field of HLA typing, and NGS-Turbo demonstrates their commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for the transplantation community.

NGS-Turbo is characterized by its exceptional turnaround time, providing high-resolution HLA typing results in as little as three hours, from blood sample to the final result.

Maarten Penning, PhD, PhD, General Manager of GenDx, declares: “Our collaboration with Oxford Nanopore has led to the development of an assay that not only seamlessly integrates with their platform but also excels in speed and user-friendliness. The overwhelmingly positive feedback received during the early access program speaks volumes about the product's potential impact.”

Denis Fortier, CEO of Eurobio Scientific, adds: “This new product will enable us to increase our market share in HLA typing. It also has the potential to expand the transplant market: by reducing the compatibility test to just 3 hours, we can envisage new possibilities for situations where existing technologies are too slow to test high-resolution compatibility. The launch of NGS-Turbo is further proof of the Group's strong capacity for innovation.”

About HLA

The Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) system comprises a diverse family of genes and allelic variants crucial for the human immune system. Precise HLA matching between patients and donors is essential in transplantation, as even slight differences in HLA alleles can significantly impact transplant outcomes. HLA typing enables the identification of specific nucleotide sequences, making it an indispensable tool for transplantation purposes.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The company has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology for real-time, high-performance, accessible and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 120 countries to understand the biology of humans and diseases such as cancer, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and whole environments. Oxford Nanopore Technologies products are intended for molecular biology applications and are not intended for diagnostic purposes.

About GenDx, a Eurobio Scientific company

Genome Diagnostics B.V., trading as GenDx, is a Dutch company specializing in molecular diagnostics. It focuses on the development, production, and sale of innovative assays and analysis software for transplantation and companion diagnostics. GenDx offers a range of HLA sequencing-based typing strategies, reagents, software, and custom laboratory services. GenDx Education also provides dedicated training courses worldwide for professionals in tissue typing, research laboratories, blood banks, and donor registries. In October 2022, Eurobio Scientific acquired all shares of GenDx. For more information, visit www.GenDx.com.

About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 290 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany, Antwerp Belgium, Utrecht in The Netherlands and Milan in Italy.



Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the EurobioNext holding company which brings together its two directors, Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier, alongside the "Pépites et Territoires" by AXA & NextStage AM investment program, managed by NextStage AM.







For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com







The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris



Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.



Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP







