TuneIn Has the Only Tickets to the Opening Night ‘Dive Bar’ Concert at Garth Brooks’ New ‘Friends in Low Places’ Bar & Honky-Tonk: Listen to The BIG 615 for Your Chance to Win

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leading live audio service, and The BIG 615 are giving away tickets to an invite-only Garth Brooks ‘Dive Bar’ concert. The giveaway kicked off on October 16 and runs through November 10, 2023. Throughout the giveaway, the lucky fans and their guests will have the chance to join Brooks for a live concert at the opening night of his new Nashville bar and honky-tonk, Friends in Low Places, on November 24. The landmark event will be the first opportunity for fans to get inside the bar and honky-tonk.

“The BIG 615 is the only place to win tickets to see Garth perform at the opening night of his new bar, Friends in Low Places,” said Storme Warren, host of The BIG 615. “You don’t want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Garth perform up close and personal in the heart of Lower Broadway. Join us every morning for your chance to win - oh, and while you're here you'll also hear some great music and conversations with the biggest and newest stars in country music.”

How to Enter: Listen to The BIG 615 on TuneIn for free. Host Storme Warren will announce when the giveaway window is open to register at TuneIn.com/Divebar . It’s that simple. The registration window will open multiple times per day. Fans can register as many times as possible while the giveaway window is open.

Winners will be notified on a rolling basis each week until November 13, 2023.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be a U.S. Resident, 21+. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Enter by: 11/10/23 11:59 p.m. CT at tunein.com/divebar during a designated hourly window or see Official Rules for alternate entry method. Official Rules here . Sponsor: TuneIn, Inc.

The BIG 615 is the first station launched by Garth Brooks and his SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn. Hosted by Storme Warren, The BIG 615 is a global country station where listeners can hear a large variety of new songs and beloved favorites from superstars, new stars and the great in country music.

Go to TuneIn.com/TheBIG615 to download the TuneIn app and start listening to The BIG 615 now.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Garth Brooks:

Garth Brooks just began a new residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. With 2023 sold out, 2024 dates are already on sale. Last year, Garth Brooks completed the three and a half year long Stadium Tour. It drew an average of more than 95 thousand people in each city it played and was seen by a cumulative audience of nearly three-million people. The tour ended in September when Garth played the fifth sold-out concert at Dublin, Ireland’s Croke Park at over 80,000 tickets sold EACH NIGHT.

In May 2021, Garth Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. Garth is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor. Brooks is the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine diamond-certified albums at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. He was awarded Country Touring Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. In March 2020, Garth received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The event aired on PBS. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.