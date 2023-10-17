IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 41 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|3
|120.50
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,697
|121.18
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|232
|121.80
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|34
|122.00
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,288
|121.67
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|72
|122.37
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,528
|122.15
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|24
|120.80
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,676
|121.29
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|40
|119.00
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,660
|119.99
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|8,254
|121.24
