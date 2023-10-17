Food Sterilization Equipment Market to Reach $1369.2 Million by 2029, Driven by Rising Demand for Safe and Hygienic Food Products- By PMI

Covia, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Sterilization Equipment are based on five technologies such as steam, heat, chemical, radiation, & filtration and thus, food is sterilized through batch sterilization and continuous sterilization.

Growing food industries across globe has become major factor in target market growth. Manufacturers involved in food safety testing application are looking for machines that can enhance operational efficiency, increase uptime, reduce cost, and minimize footprint and energy requirements which in turn, is likely to propel Food Sterilization Equipment market growth.

Overview

Food sterilization equipment is used to destroy microorganisms in food to prevent food spoilage and ensure food safety. It is an essential step in the food processing industry to ensure that food products are safe for human consumption. There are a variety of food sterilization equipment available, including autoclaves, retort pouches, high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment, and ultraviolet (UV) sterilization systems.

Key Highlights

In August 2022, Krishna Engineering launched new fully automated steam-enabled sterilization method for food and spices industry in India. The new launched product is simple to control and non-toxic sterilizing equipment that do not poses threat to public health.

Market Segmentation

The food sterilization equipment market is segmented by process, technology, application, and region.

By Process (Batch Sterilization and Continuous Sterilization),

By Technology (Heat, Steam, Radiation, Chemical, Filtration, and Others),

By Application: Spices, Seasonings & Herbs, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Juices & Beverages, Grains, and Others

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key players in the food sterilization equipment market include:

Buhler AG

Cosmed Group

Raphanel System

DELIMA S.P.A.

Industrial Sonomechanics LLC.

Ventilex, Surgery S.L.

STERIFLOW Company

Allpax Products LLC.

HISAKA LTD.

Sun Sterifaab Pvt. Ltd.

These companies are offering a wide range of food sterilization equipment to meet the needs of different industries. They are also investing in research and development to develop new and innovative food sterilization technologies.

Here are some of the key trends that are driving the growth of the food sterilization equipment market:

Increasing demand for safe and hygienic food products: Consumers are increasingly demanding safe and hygienic food products. This is due to the growing awareness about food safety and the increasing incidence of foodborne illnesses.

Growing awareness about food safety: There is a growing awareness about food safety among consumers and governments. This is due to the increasing number of food recalls and outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.

Stringent government regulations: Governments are implementing stringent regulations to ensure the safety of food products. These regulations mandate the use of food sterilization equipment in certain food industries.

Governments are implementing stringent regulations to ensure the safety of food products. These regulations mandate the use of food sterilization equipment in certain food industries. Growing population in developing countries: The population in developing countries is growing rapidly. This is leading to an increase in the demand for food products. The food sterilization equipment market is benefiting from this trend.

Analyst View

The growing number of several diseases particularly the foodborne diseases among most of the population is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the target market growth. Companies are involved in the production of advanced design technologies and features to tap the growing consumer demand and expand their market presence in the globe.

Market Challenges

High cost of food sterilization equipment: The cost of food sterilization equipment is high. This can be a barrier to entry for small and medium-sized businesses.

Stringent government regulations: The stringent government regulations on food safety can be a challenge for food manufacturers. They need to ensure that their food sterilization equipment meets all the regulatory requirements.

Key Takeaways

The global food sterilization equipment market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the rising demand for safe and hygienic food products, increasing awareness about food safety regulations, and growing adoption of advanced food sterilization technologies.

The key players in the global food sterilization equipment market are focusing on developing innovative food sterilization technologies and expanding their global presence to meet the growing demand for food sterilization equipment.

Conclusion

The food sterilization equipment market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for safe and hygienic food products, growing awareness about food safety, and stringent government regulations. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

