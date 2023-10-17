Structured Cabling Market to Cross USD 22.76 billion by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 7.25%: Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global structured cabling market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 22.76 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for structured cabling is expected to close at US$ 13.0 billion.



Increasing demand for data centre services has led to the expansion and constructing of data centres, driving the growth of structured cabling with efficient data transmission, connectivity, and scalability.

Rapid growth in developing communication infrastructure, surging demand for upgrading the infrastructure due to the growing number of subscribers in the telecom sector, who consistently need high-speed Internet connection. This factor is responsible for the growth of the structured cabling market.

The growing demand for high-speed internet access in homes and businesses has stimulated investments in structured cabling to support broadband and fiber optic connectivity. The a growing need for reliable and high-speed data connections at homes and remote work locations, fuelling the structured cabling market growth across the globe

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6823

The rapid expansion of the telecommunications sector, including the deployment of 5G networks, requires robust and high-capacity cabling systems to support the increased demand for data and communication services. The increasing development of smart city initiatives, which aim to enhance urban infrastructure, public services, and connectivity, has led to increased investments in structured cabling.

Competitive Landscape

Key providers of structured cabling are focused on designing cost-effective structured cablings to attract more customers. Other key developments in the global structured cabling market have been highlighted below:

Key players operating in the global structured cabling market are

Nexans S.A

CommScope

Panduit Corp.

Legrand

Corning Inc.

Belden, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemon

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Reichle & De-Massari AG

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the structured cabling market was valued at US$ 12.1 billion

By cable type, the Category 5E segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period



Enquiry Before Buying this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=6823

Structured Cabling Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The increase in the need for high-speed data transmission and the rise in the use of broadband are expanding the fiber optic systems network and, consequently, fueling the structured cabling market growth across the globe.

Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development activities, and the growing IT & telecommunication sector are likely to drive the global structured cabling market.

The growing technological advances and innovations in cabling technology, such as Cat 6A, Cat 8, and fiber optics, have enabled higher data transmission speeds and greater bandwidth capacity.



Structured Cabling Market– Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the largest global structured cabling market share. Increasing adoption of technology, modernization, rising demand for high-speed Internet connectivity, and digitalization are boosting North America's global structured cabling market. Factors responsible for major market share are growth & development in the construction industry and increasing adoption of smart homes.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a substantial share of the structured cabling market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and the expansion of data centers and smart cities have driven substantial growth in the structured cabling market in the region. The implementation of 5G technology has further increased the demand for high-speed cabling. Growing IT and telecommunications sectors and government initiatives like Digital India have propelled investments in structured cabling systems in India.

Key Developments in the Structured cabling Market

In a collaborative effort, Oracle Labs partnered with CommScope to upgrade its network infrastructure in November 2022 in Broomfield, Colorado. The selection of CommScope's SYSTIMAX copper and fiber-structured cabling systems enabled Oracle Labs to significantly enhance its throughput capacity from 300 gigabytes to an impressive 1.2 terabytes.

CommScope has made several strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio, including the acquisition of ARRIS International to strengthen its position in broadband networks and video delivery. They have also launched innovative solutions such as high-speed fiber cabling.

Structured Cabling Market – Key Segments

Solution Type

Product

Service

Software



Cable Type

Category 5E

Category 6

Category 6A

Others (Category 7, Category 7A, etc.)

Industry Verticals

IT & Telecommunication

Residential & Commercial

Government & Education

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Others (BFSI, Healthcare, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=6823<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com